Eight injured in Chicago party bus shooting

Eight people traveling on a party bus were wounded after gunfire erupted shortly before midnight on Wednesday in the Windy City.

The incident occurred on the 1600 block of North La Salle around 11:57 p.m. Law enforcement has listed a dark gray Jeep Cherokee and a black Jeep Cherokee as the two suspect vehicles, though it was not specified if there were multiple gunmen involved in the incident, the Chicago Police Department said. All victims were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

SIX CHILDREN INJURED BY SHOOTINGS IN NINE HOURS AS CITY GUN CRIME RAMPS UP

Among the victims, a 24-year-old man, who has been listed in fair condition, was shot in the arm, while a 26-year-old woman took a bullet to her leg and is listed in serious condition. Two more men, age 42 and 52, were each shot in the leg, and both were found to be in fair condition.

It was later revealed that a male, 23, was in critical condition after being shot in the groin. A 27-year-old man, also listed in critical condition, was hit with gunfire in the chest. Another 29-year-old male was shot in the arm, and the eighth victim, a 26-year-old, transported herself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The violent event was one of several throughout the tumultuous night as at around 6 p.m., five males, including two teenagers, were riddled with bullets after an unknown number of offenders opened fire. A 14-year-old was killed, and a 16-year-old was listed in grave condition after being shot in the head.

Ten minutes later, another group of five males, including three teenagers, were hospitalized. A 15-year-old was shot in the leg, a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the back, and a 14-year-old was hit in the arm. All are expected to survive.

At least two others were killed by the night's end.

