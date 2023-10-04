Eight juveniles transferred from detention center as shooting investigation continues

Eight juveniles detained at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center have been transferred from the facility, Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed Wednesday.

The move followed an incident at the center at 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Saturday where a 17-year-old male who had fired a gun several times in the facility before attempting to flee with a 16-year-old female hostage was shot by Springfield Police.

The male teen, whose identity has not been released, later died at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Campbell did not disclose where the other juveniles were taken citing security reasons but said it was to a similar detention center.

All eight were transferred to the same facility by Sangamon County Jail corrections officers and a JDC staff member within the last couple of days, Campbell said. There is no immediate timetable for when they'll return to the JDC.

In addition to security, the transfer allows the Illinois State Police to complete its investigation and for repairs to be made to the facility.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette told The State Journal-Register Tuesday that the 17-year-old fired at least four shots at three different people inside the JDC.

Scarlette said the teen pointed a handgun at the SPD officers responding to the active shooter call when a veteran officer opened fire.

The female hostage had two wounds and was treated and released.

Two SPD officers have been placed on restricted leave, per department protocol, Scarlette said.

