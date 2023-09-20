Eight killed, 11 injured in multiple Russian attacks on four Ukrainian Oblasts

Eight civilians were killed and another eleven injured in multiple Russian attacks on the Ukraine’s Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Russia killed two people and injured four in their shelling of Kherson Oblast. Residential areas, medical institutions in the Beryslav and Kherson districts, a plant and car repair garage, and an educational institution in Kherson were targeted by multiple Russian artillery, Grad rockets, ATGMs, drone, tank, and air attacks throughout Sept. 19, reported the Kherson Oblast Military Administration head. The regional capital of Kherson suffered attacks from 23 artillery shells.

Four people in Petropavlivka and one in Bahatyr in Donetsk Oblast were injured on the same day, said the deputy head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Ihor Moroz.

Four men and two women were killed by a Russian guided aerial bomb targeting three cars with civilians in Kupyansk, reported Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head, Oleh Synehubov.

"Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled residential areas in the Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv, and Izyum districts", adding that artillery and mortar shelling were recorded in the settlements of Krasne Pershe, Lymanske Pershe, Synkivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Ambarne, Stroyivka, Topoli, Odnorobivka, and Ivashky.

A Russian kamikaze drone injured two men, aged 32 and 42, in Stepnohirsk, reported Zaporizhzhya Oblast Military Administration head, Yuriy Malashko. "Over the past day, Russian servicemen carried out 128 attacks on 24 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhya."

Five MLRS attacks on Novodarivka, Levadne, and Stepove, twelve UAV attacks on Kanyivske, Orikhove, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Malyi Shcherbak, and six air raids on Orikhove, Robotyne, and Mali Tokmachka were carried out by Russia in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, 105 artillery attacks targeted frontline settlements, including Hulyaipole, Zaliznychnyi, Charivne, Levadne, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Lobkove, Pyatykhatky, Pavlivka, and Kamianske.

