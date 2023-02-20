Eight men arrested in Onslow County on sexual offenses against children

Morgan Starling, The Daily News
·2 min read
Eight men were arrested in Onslow County on child sexual offenses.
A recent operation by an Onslow County Sheriff's Office task force has led to the arrests of several child predators.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office ICAC Task Force recently concluded "Operation Predators Web," an operation to address CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a Friday evening Facebook news release from OCSO.

During the operation, the release said contact was made at about 17 Onslow County residences with a total of 44 CyberTips being closed. The task force was joined by the Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit, General Crimes Unit, the NC SBI, NC SBI ICAC Task Force and the FBI.

Two people were identified and arrested as a result of the operation, the release said.

Andrew Thomas Sutak, 34, was charged with felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is under a $15,000 secured bond.

Justice Rae Padgett, 25, was charged with three counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of schedule 1 narcotics and felony manufacture marijuana. He is under a $140,000 secured bond.

The release said the operation is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected.

In separate, unrelated investigations, several others were arrested by the OCSO Special Victims Unit on sexual offenses against children. The release said Mark Wallace, 39, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by adult, sexual activity by parent and indecent liberties with a child. He is under a $500,000 bond and was also arrested by Pender County for the same charges.

Tanner Joe Burgess, 24, was also arrested on seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is under a $100,000 secured bond.

The release added Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43, was arrested on two counts statutory sexual offense with a child by adult, sexual activity by a parent and two counts indecent liberties. He is under a $200,000 secured bond.

Joshua Forrest Ladd, 44, was arrested on two counts indecent liberties with a child and is under a bond held in Washington pending extradition. Additionally, the release said Alexander Nienierowko, 20, was arrested on statutory rape of a child, incest and indecent liberties with a child. He is under a $200,000 secured bond.

John Eric James, 53, was arrested and charged with three felony counts indecent liberties with a child and is under a $30,000 bond.

All of these arrests occurred in November and December of 2022, the release concluded.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com. 

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Eight men arrested in Onslow County on sexual offenses against children

