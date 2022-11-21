Middlesex County child porn investigation lands nine arrests

Eight men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged as the result of multiple child pornography investigations, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Operation Eagle Eye, led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police and multiple local police departments, resulted in a juvenile male charged on Nov. 1 and eight men charged on Nov. 17-18, the prosecutor said.

Albert Leonardis, 37, of Edison, was charged with one count of second-degree distribution of child pornography, one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files) and one count of second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Christopher Hernandez, 18, of New Brunswick, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files).

Alexander Antoini De Oliveria, 39, of Old Bridge, was charged with one count of second-degree distribution of child pornography, one count of second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program and one count of second-degree possession of child pornography (over 1000 files).

Joseph Marino, 40, of Carteret, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files), one count of second-degree distribution of child pornography and one count of second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Paul Rubbe, 62, of Piscataway, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files).

Edward Gicherman, 81, of Monroe, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files) and one count of second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Abhishek Pandya, 25, of Edison, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files) and one count of second-degree distribution of child pornography.

Christopher Nicol, 20, of Plainsboro, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files).

A 17-year-old male, of Woodbridge, was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute as third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1000 files).

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-5924.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County child porn investigation lands nine arrests