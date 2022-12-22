Eight-minute police chase ends in Delphi

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputy routinely patrolling the Hoosier Heartland Highway Thursday morning noticed a northbound car weaving in and out of traffic and swerving between lines and tried to stop the driver, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy pulled in behind the car about 7:37 a.m., turned on his emergency lights and sirens and pursued the car.

The driver, however, ignored the deputy's lights and sirens and continued northbound at about 70 mph — 10 mph over the posted speed limit, according to the sheriff's office.

The car crossed into Carroll County and exited onto Delphi's Main Street before it stopped about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Four people were ordered out of the car, and police began to investigate. There was a language barrier between the deputy and the people in the car, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.

Three of the men were released at the scene, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Lt. Matt Couch said.

The driver, Dalson Simon, 31, of Haiti, was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Couch said.

