Eight from NH, two from Lawrence, Mass., arrested on drugs and weapons charges after 'months-long' investigation

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·4 min read

May 5—Eight New Hampshire men and women and two men from Lawrence, Mass., were arrested this week on drug and weapons charges following a months-long, multi-agency investigation in five counties, state and federal officials announced Wednesday.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of close to six pounds of fentanyl and 11 firearms, the Attorney General's Office, state police and the Drug Enforcement Agency said in a joint release.

On May 3 and 4 the following individuals were arrested:

—Russell Adjutant, 30, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and nine charges of felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered held on preventative detention;

—Adam Bedard, 41, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Bedard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court;

—Adam Brooks, 31, of Milan, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept. Brooks was released on $2,000 cash or corporate surety bail;

—Amber Flagg, 32, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Flagg was held on $1,000 cash bail;

—Alexis Gonzalez, 33, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested in Lawrence and charged with being a fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for sale of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Gonzalez is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence (Mass.) District Court, after which New Hampshire authorities will seek his extradition to face his charges in Rockingham Superior Court;

—Dylan Laflamme, 26, of Berlin, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Laflamme was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Belknap Superior Court;

—Khloe Lamontagne, 21, of Berlin, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept. Lamontagne was released on $1,000 cash or corporate surety bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Merrimack Superior Court;

—Amy Savard, 43, of Stewartstown, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Savard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court;

—Michael Savard, 35, of Stewartstown, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Savard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court;

—Gerinson Leonardo Tejada-Avalo, 27, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested in Lawrence and was charged with being a fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Tejada-Avalo is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court, after which New Hampshire authorities will seek his extradition to face his charge in Rockingham Superior Court;

The prior arrests of Travis Hood on March 11 and Mariano Andres Santos on Feb. 12 were also a result of this investigation, officials said.

Hood is facing three charges of sale of fentanyl in Coos Superior Court, and one charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and one charge of resisting arrest in Merrimack Superior Court. Santos is currently facing one charge of sale of fentanyl in Belknap Superior Court and one charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell in Carroll Superior Court.

In addition, the following individuals were also arrested on outstanding warrants on May 4. Their cases will be prosecuted by the Coos County Attorney's Office.

—Allegra Dyer, 36, currently jailed at the Grafton County House of Corrections, was arrested on a charge of falsifying physical evidence. Dyer's bail on the new charge was set at personal recognizance, and she will be arraigned on a date to be determined in the Coos County Superior Court;

—Ranae Ross, 33, currently jailed at the Grafton County House of Corrections, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. Ross will be arraigned today in the Coos County Superior Court.

