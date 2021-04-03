Eight Northern Ireland police injured in clashes at Belfast protest

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Eight police officers in Belfast, Northern Ireland were injured on Friday when protesters rioted, attacking with projectiles that included metal rods and fireworks, police said.

Police Service Northern Ireland said they arrested seven people in south Belfast after a small protest on Friday evening quickly developed into a riot.

The BBC reported about a hundred people had gathered in the Shaftesbury Square area, where protests had been expected by people loyal to British rule in the territory.

Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls appealed for calm in a statement after what he called "appalling behaviour" on the scene."Eight officers have so far been injured after being subjected to a sustained attack by rioters who have thrown a number of objects at police, including heavy masonry, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers," the police said.

"Their injuries include burns, head and leg injuries."

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • The shootings in Boulder and Atlanta have tragic similarities ― and one key difference

    Gun violence against low-income minorities is often framed “by the media as a convergence of cultural, environmental and individual shortcomings and immorality,” which affects policy response, one scholar wrote.

  • Thai court voids order for ex-PM to pay $1B for rice losses

    A court in Thailand on Friday annulled a 2016 order by the country’s Finance Ministry for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 35.7 billion baht ($1.1 billion) in compensation for losses incurred by a money-losing rice farming subsidy program that her 2011-2014 administration launched. The country's Central Adminstrative Court said the 2016 payment order lacked a legal basis since Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out operationally by other officials. The court said the Finance Ministry failed to prove Yingluck was directly responsible for the financial losses.

  • Nagy says he'll go back to calling Bears' plays on offense

    Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Chicago Bears. Nagy said Friday he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team. “There’s a lot of things that go into that," Nagy said.

  • Analysis: Myanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

    Thailand has slightly hardened its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned" about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is unlikely to go further, analysts say. That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also position it as a possible mediator. The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy" within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Bunnies on a Remote Wales Island Dig Up Numerous Prehistoric Artifacts: It's 'Exciting'

    The bunnies of Skokholm Island, which lies in the Celtic Sea just two miles off the coast of Pembrokeshire, are the lucky rabbits who dug up the treasures

  • DeSantis touts Florida’s school efforts, calls for teacher bonuses

    Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pinellas County on Wednesday for another of his “major announcements” regarding education. From a lectern at Palm Harbor University High School, the governor touted his administration’s efforts to keep schools open and students learning during the pandemic, unlike other states. He applauded teachers, whom he credited for doing the tough day to day work of focusing ...

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • George Floyd news – live: Police officials reject Derek Chauvin’s use of force on day five of trial

    Latest developments from Hennepin County District Court

  • Capitol Police officer, suspect dead after driving into barrier: What we know

    One Capitol Police officer has died and another is hospitalized after Noah Green allegedly drove his car into a barrier outside the Capitol.

  • Woman's ordeal to resolve problems with unemployment benefits lasts months

    An Eastern Shore woman who lost her job for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is struggling to put her life back together. Fortunately, Veronica Bolyard is back at work, but she's still dealing with receiving unemployment benefits that came with many unexpected issues.

  • Princess Diana to Be Honored With Blue Plaque Outside Former London Flat

    It’s a historic moment during what would have been the late royal’s 60th year

  • Facebook bans 'voice of Trump' from platform

    An interview with the ex-president was posted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Facebook.

  • Derek Chauvin trial brings fresh pain to Eric Garner’s mother

    Gwen Carr vows to keep her son's memory alive and to fight for justice for the next generation of Black and brown people.

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law

    Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.

  • Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building Barricade

    Getty/Capitol PoliceA Capitol Police officer was killed Friday afternoon and a second was injured after a driver rammed his car into a barricade outside the Capitol, sending the complex into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said the two officers were hit by the suspect’s dark blue sedan after he drove through a barricade at about 1:02 p.m.The driver, who a senior law-enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast was 25-year-old Noah Green, jumped out of the car brandishing a knife. He was shot by officers after he failed to respond to verbal commands and “lunged” at them with the knife, Pittman said in a Friday afternoon press conference. MSNBC first reported Green’s identity.Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, a member of the force for 18 years and part of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, died. “We ask that you keep U.S. Capitol Police in your prayers,” Pittman said. The second officer was said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 The suspect was taken into custody but later died from his injuries.According to a social media profile under Green’s name, which was taken down shortly after the incident, he recently lived in Virginia, was unemployed, and was a member of the Nation of Islam who called himself Noah X and posted prolifically about his faith.He said he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming OfficersGreen posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business but his path was “thwarted.” His brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post that the 25-year-old had been increasingly paranoid and unhinged in recent months, even hinting at a suicide attempt while abroad in Botswana. Brendan said the two had recently begun living together, and that Noah sent him a despondent text message the day before the incident.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless,” Brendan Green told the paper the text said. Those who knew Noah Green also recalled a disturbing turn in his college football days, in 2019, when he became convinced he had been drugged with Xanax. A profile picture from Noah Green’s Facebook page. Facebook Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.“The knife was clearly in his hand and he started to run toward the officers,” Pittman said, adding that officials reviewed security footage and didn’t see the suspect wrestling or making contact with the two officers.Pittman added that while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it does not appear to be "terrorism-related.”The second officer, whose name was not immediately released, was seriously injured. He was “fighting for his life,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Today, in an inexplicable act of violence, a brave U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, adding that “we continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during a challenging period when they have faced two violent and deadly attacks.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff, just weeks after they were lowered for the Capitol Police officers who died after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officer Brian Sicknick died in the hospital after being sprayed with bear spray amid that previous chaos, and two more officers later died by suicide.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them on Friday. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert at 1:04 p.m. stating “no entry or exit is permitted” due to “an external security threat.” “Stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the loudspeaker alert said.The messages continued to be sent to all congressional staff after the incident had seemingly ended. About 90 minutes later, Capitol Police sent an update saying the threat had been “neutralized,” but the lockdown remained in place due to an “abundance of caution.” Just after 3 p.m., the lockdown ended.Congress is in recess, meaning the vast majority of lawmakers are not near the building. Biden had also already left D.C. for Camp David on Friday. Plenty of staff and Capitol workers were still at the Capitol, however, as were some lawmakers.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown.“I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol,” he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. But much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and many roads leading to the building—including the one where the attack took place—were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat.“I can’t imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America,” Khanna said. “It’s just deeply sad.”Pittman said on Friday that it has been a hard time for the agency since the riot. “But we will get through this,” she said.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office also responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”—with additional reporting by Sam Brodey and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes on hunger strike

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on hunger strike on Wednesday to push for proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs.Navalny's team posted on social media his handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison.It said his daily requests to be seen by a doctor of his choice and to receive proper medicine had been ignored.Navalny wrote in the letter: "I demand that a doctor be allowed to see me, and until this happens, I am declaring a hunger strike."Last week, Navalny accused the guards of “torturing” him through sleep deprivation.One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years for violating parole.A charge he called politically motivated. He was arrested in January on his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.He's being held at the notorious IK-2 corrective penal colony 60 miles east of Moscow.Prison authorities, after examining Navalny last week, declared his condition to be stable and satisfactory. The Kremlin has declined to comment on Navalny's health, saying it's a matter for the prison.Medical professionals over the weekend published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old politician get proper care.Meanwhile, Navalny’s team is planning what they hope will be Russia’s largest protests for his release.