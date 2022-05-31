Eight-year-old boy shot and killed by man randomly firing at cars passing his home in South Carolina

The scene of the shooting on Saturday in South Carolina (WPDE)

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court in South Carolina on attempted murder charges after he was arrested for shooting a boy, who later died.

Local news reports said Charles Montgomery Allen appeared in court on Sunday on charges of attempted murder and for discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

He is being held at a detention facility in Florence County, a sheriff was reported as saying, not far from where the incident occurred on Saturday.

The boy was sitting in his father’s car in the passenger seat when a bullet struck his neck, NBC Boston reported. The Mercury News said the boy was visiting family for a graduation and was from New Hampshire.

Mr Allen was alleged to have fired shots randomly towards a vehicle containing the eight-year-old and his father, and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery.

He was pronounced dead on Monday and new charges are likely, NBC Boston reported. It is unclear however if Mr Allen had a lawyer or had entered a plea.

“No motive”, said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joyce to WBTW. “He’s got a history, He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40 (Florence County Sheriff’s Office via WPDE)

Mr Allen, who WPDE reported was denied bail, had been shooting from his home on Old Ford Road and allegedly thought people were “out to get him”. He also shot the walls inside his home before allegedly aiming at cars.

The school district in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the boy attended before his death has since paid tribute after the Florence County Coroner’s Office identified him as Quarius Dunham, it was reported.

Multiple police cars arrived at the scene (WPDE)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend,” superintendent Steve Zadravec said in a statement. “His family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina.”

He continued: An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

The Independent has approached the Florence County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office for further comment.