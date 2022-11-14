This Eight-Year-Old Wanted An Xbox, So He Filled Out A Job Application To Make It Happen

Samantha Dorisca
·2 min read

Elementary student Nash Johnson was hoping to purchase an Xbox. So, he found a clever way to apply for a job.

WCNC Charlotte reports Nash had already been saving up the money he received from doing chores. However, he knew his weekly income of $5 wouldn’t be enough to get an Xbox anytime soon.

“He’s like, ‘I can get me more money if I go get me a job, that’s going to get me more money that doing my chores at home, that $5 a week gets me,” his mother, Belinda Johnson, said, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Nash Applies For A Job Without Mother's Knowledge

Nash decided to take matters into his own hands by filling out a job application for a dishwasher position at Drake’s. However, you had to meet the age criteria of being at least 16 years old. So, Nash decided to simply write under the age of 18 on the restaurant’s application.

“It didn’t ask for my actual age and it didn’t ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18,” Nash told WCNC Charlotte.

Financial Literacy Was Introduced Early On

When Belinda found out that her son had applied for her job, she wasn’t the least bit surprised. In their household, financial literacy was always a hot topic.

“Financial literacy is really important in our household,” Belinda said, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Drake’s kind gesture: Ultimately Nash’s age was discovered, which prevented him from landing the job. However, Drake’s still awarded his determination by inviting him to an orientation. Here, Nash was awarded an Xbox.

“I was, like, shocked, very shocked,” Nash explained to WCNC Charlotte.

Nash is grateful but still wishes he could have kept the job.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” Nash told WCNC Charlotte. “I do have the Xbox but I wish I had the job!”

His mother is proud that her messages centering around hard work are clicking for her son.

“Don’t be afraid to jump out there and go for it. Go get it. You want something go get it,” Belinda explained to WCNC Charlotte.

Recommended Stories

  • Nick Cannon says his annual child support bill is more than $3m as he expects 12th baby

    The TV presenter is a soon-to-be father of 12

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the Wor

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and break out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

    One day in 2020, I published an article about a Chinese hardware maker which would have otherwise been a typical funding story. Instead, I got a complaint from its PR asking me to remove all mentions of "China" from the piece.

  • 3 FIRE Strategies You Should Know Even If You Aren't Planning to Retire Early

    The financial independence, retire early (or FIRE) movement has come up with a lot of interesting strategies. Here are three valuable strategies straight out of the FIRE playbook that can bolster your retirement savings. If your health insurance plan qualifies for a health savings account, or HSA, you have access to one of the most powerful retirement accounts available.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • I made $244,000 last year as a freelancer using a platform for finding tech gigs — here's how

    Olivier Boulais is a freelance product designer who tried sites like Freelancer.com before finding A.Team. Now he works on full-time, long-term gigs.

  • Rock Hill, Tepper tentatively agree to $20 million settlement in failed Panthers project

    The city of Rock Hill would drop its lawsuit against Tepper companies as part of the settlement if approved by a judge, court records show.

  • Why it may not matter whether Elon Musk broke US labor laws with his mass firings at Twitter

    Elon Musk brought a sink to work on his first day as Twitter's CEO, to let his new role 'sink in.' Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty ImagesAbout a week after Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter on Oct. 28, 2022, the social media platform stirred up a storm of controversy by abruptly firing about half of its 7,500 employees. Within a few days, according to media reports, the company had asked some of those recently departed staffers to resume working – reinforcing a general impression o

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Top 10 LPG Shipping Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten LPG shipping companies in the world. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five firms in the list, then take a look at Top 5 LPG Shipping Companies in the World. The Russian invasion of Ukraine […]

  • A Used-Car Dealer Raised Millions From ESG Investors. The Customer Complaints Continued.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -A trial opened on Monday over shareholder allegations that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package was rigged with easy performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it, with Musk slated to take the stand later this week. A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not even require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk, the world's richest person, will testify on Wednesday, Greg Varallo, an attorney for shareholder Richard Tornetta, told a court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

  • AG Stein files support in Brevard, Buncombe, Asheville, Madison case against HCA’s Mission

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed another brief supporting plaintiffs in the second Western N.C. lawsuit against HCA Healthcare.

  • Making these tax moves before the end of the year can save you money

    Uncle Sam provides a little comfort during years like 2022, when stock and bond prices dropped sharply. Here's what to know, and some strategies.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.