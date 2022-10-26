Eight people -- 7 from Johnstown -- accused of kidnapping, killing teenager over 'personal grievance,' police say

Oct. 26—INDIANA, Pa. — State police in Indiana said they have arrested eight people, seven of whom are from Johnstown, in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of Ebensburg, whose body was found Saturday in Brush Valley Township.

State police announced the arrests during a news conference Tuesday at the barracks.

The eight have been charged with kidnapping. Criminal homicide charges are pending, police said.

Arrested were Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Indiana; and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown.

"There are no additional suspects and there is no danger to the public," Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.

"An autopsy conducted (Monday) revealed that Mr. Garreffa had been stabbed numerous times about his upper body, neck and head," Greenfield said.

Garreffa's body was discovered two days after he was reported missing. He lived in the Ebensburg area, but had recently been staying with his grandmother in Buffington Township.

Police allege that the group arrived at the home Thursday, grabbed the teenager and quickly led him to a waiting red 2001 Dodge Caravan.

"We also learned that Mr. Garreffa was believed to be a person with autism and would never leave behind his cellphone or medication," Greenfield said.

His body was found Saturday in tall weeds about two miles from his his grandmother's residence, two days after he was reported missing and his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.

A complaint affidavit said Garreffa had a verbal dispute on Thursday with Buchkoski, who is his cousin. Buchkoski reportedly said, "He will be dead before the end of the day," according to the affidavit.

Greenfield called the situation a "personal grievance."

The news conference included state troopers, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. and First Assistant District Attorney Dennis Clark.

The investigation is continuing, police said.