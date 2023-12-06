Eight people arrested during holiday sweep

Dec. 6—Eight people were arrested on various weapons and drug charges in November during a multi-agency probation search operation in Lodi.

The "Safe Holidays" operation was conducted Nov. 22 and 29 by the Lodi Police Department, with assistance from San Joaquin County Probation and the California Department of Corrections Parole Division.

The operation focused on compliance checks for gang members and sex offenders on probation or parole, narcotics tips and arrest warrant services.

During the two-day search, officers conducted 21 residential and vehicle searches, as well as 11 enforcement stops.

Ricardo Ayon, 30, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and two boys, ages 13 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, ammunition, drug sales and gang enhancements, police said.

Ali Naveed, 35, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and Servando Barron, 28, of Lodi, was arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting arrest.

In addition, 45-year-old Daniel Salazar of Lodi was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officers also arrested two men between Nov. 23 and 29, including 18-year-old Jordi Garcia of Lodi, who was wanted on suspicion of three counts of attempted homicide, numerous weapons violations, and gang enhancements.

Cristian Alon, 26, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of numerous weapons violations after he was found to have a concealed firearm in his vehicle, police said.