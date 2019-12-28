About 50 Dead in Truck Bomb Attack in Somalia’s Capital

(Bloomberg) -- More than 50 people died when a truck bomb exploded during rush hour at a busy intersection in Somalia’s capital, police said.

An explosives-laden vehicle hit the taxation office near a junction in Mogadishu, Ahmed Abdi Hussein, a Somali police officer, told Bloomberg News by phone. Another police official said the target was Turkish engineers who were in a vehicle near the intersection, without elaborating how he got the information.

Two Turks were killed in the attack, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabab last week said they carried out a car bombing that killed eight people in central Somalia.

