Eight people found dead in fire at home where six children lived, Oklahoma cops say

Six children lived in a home where eight people were discovered dead following a house fire on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Oklahoma, police say.

The deaths, which occurred in the Tulsa-area town of Broken Arrow, are being investigated as homicide-related. Officers have not identified the victims as of Thursday night, but police said a family of eight lived in the home.

“Broken Arrow stands together,” Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said in a statement. “We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together.”

A cause of death for the eight victims has not been determined, police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in a briefing streamed by KOTV late Thursday. It’s unclear if the victims died before the fire or after it started.

Hutchins considered it a “complex scene with a lot of moving parts,” but said there was no threat to the immediate public.

“Our hearts go out to the Broken Arrow community because this is a very safe city,” Hutchins said. “Homicides don’t happen here normally. This is the first homicide incident in Broken Arrow this year.”

Taylon Price, who lives near the home, called the neighborhood “very quiet, very peaceful,” KTUL reported.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said in a statement the city council’s “hearts go out to our first responders.”

“We pray for the victims lost today in the tragic house fire here in Broken Arrow,” she said in the statement Thursday night. “Our community is stronger when we stand together.”

Police are expected to release more details Friday morning.

Broken Arrow, with a population of about 116,000, is about 115 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

