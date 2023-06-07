Eight people found dead in Mexican ravine worked at scam call centre run by drug cartel

Forensic experts work with several bags of human remains extracted from the bottom of a ravine by a helicopter, which were abandoned in Zapopan, Jalisco state - AFP

Human remains dumped in a Mexican ravine belong to eight young people who had been working at a scam call centre run by a violent drug cartel, officials have said,

Families of the workers, aged 23 to 37, reported them missing last month after they did not return home from the office near the western city of Guadalajara.

Dismembered body parts stashed in dozens of black bags were found at the bottom of a deep ravine in Zapopan, Jalisco state, on 31 May.

On Monday forensic examiners said the tests had confirmed the bodies belonged to the missing call centre workers.

The state government confirmed on Tuesday “that [the remains] are those of the young people who had been reported missing”.

It is thought they may have been murdered after they attempted to quit their jobs.

A total of six men and two women were reported missing between May 20 and 31.

Bogus call centre targeted Americans and Canadians

The young people had reportedly been working for a call centre targeting Americans and Canadians with bogus timeshare investments run by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, Mexico’s most ruthless gang.

Police found marijuana, blood-stained rags and whiteboards with foreign names written on, according to local reports.

One of the missing workers was Carlos García, 31, who was last seen on May 20.

Siblings Itzel Abigail, 27, and Carlos Valladolid, 23, were reported missing on May 23.

The mother of Arturo Robles, 30, said he had phoned her on May 22 telling her “I’ve arrived at work, I’m going to have breakfast and then I’ll start working”. After that, the family did not hear from him again.

The prosecutor’s office said it was checking CCTV footage after locals said they had seen the employees being abducted by armed men.

The mayor of Zapopan said the business operated illegally and “did not have any licences”.

The cartel has branched out beyond its traditional business of drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP the youths were killed by the Jalisco cartel after they tried to quit their jobs.

“Best guess is these kids had decided they wanted out of the business, sending a message to other defectors”, they said.

“It appears this has happened before,” the official added.

The Jalisco cartel, known by its initials as the CJNG, is famous for its ruthless treatment of supposed traitors, informants or turncoats. For those who have worked for the cartel, knowingly or unknowingly, it appears to be an unwritten rule that the only way out of the gang is death or prison.

Call centres are a major source of employment in Mexico for young people or migrants who may have learned English in the US, but who have returned to Mexico.

The timeshare fraud came to light in April when the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against members or associates of the cartel which apparently ran a similar operation in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, also located in Jalisco state.

