Eight people hurt in South L.A. crash involving police, children

A damaged Los Angeles Police Department SUV remained at the scene of a crash near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue in Los Angeles on Friday. The crash injured eight people, including two officers and two children. No injuries were considered life-threatening. (Matthew Ormseth/Los Angeles Times)

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left eight people, including two officers, injured Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were also hurt, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

After evaluation, all injures were ruled non-life threatening, firefighters said.

Authorities didn't provide further details about the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.