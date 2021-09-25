Eight people hurt in South L.A. crash involving police, children

A damaged Los Angeles Police Department SUV remained at the scene of a crash near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The crash injured eight people, including two officers and two children. No injuries were considered life-threatening. Matthew Ormseth/Staff
A damaged Los Angeles Police Department SUV remained at the scene of a crash near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue in Los Angeles on Friday. The crash injured eight people, including two officers and two children. No injuries were considered life-threatening. (Matthew Ormseth/Los Angeles Times)

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left eight people, including two officers, injured Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were also hurt, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

After evaluation, all injures were ruled non-life threatening, firefighters said.

Authorities didn't provide further details about the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

