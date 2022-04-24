Eight people were shot and two were killed in a 10-hour period in Milwaukee this weekend

In a 10-hour period over the weekend, eight people were shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee, police said.

Two people were killed: a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man.

The other six people suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Milwaukee police said.

The streak of shootings comes as Milwaukee continues to see historic levels of gun violence.

Police responded to the shooting of the 19-year-old woman about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Lisbon Avenue, according to a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said. Officers arrested a suspect in the woman's death.

Two hours later, about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the shooting of the 23-year-old man in the 2700 block of West Burleigh Street.

He died at the scene, police said. No suspects are in custody. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Between about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, six others were shot and injured:

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 29th Street

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North 50th Street

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of North Phillips Avenue

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 9:30 p.m. Saturday during a robbery in the 7900 block of West Medford Avenue

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 1:15 a.m. Sunday during a robbery in the 2300 block of West Orchard Street

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North King Drive

Police do not have suspects in custody for any of the nonfatal shootings.

They asked anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The surge in gun violence Milwaukee has seen over the last few years has continued in 2022.

According to Police Department data, Milwaukee saw 62 homicides from Jan. 1 to Friday. In 2021, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row, there were 42 homicides in the same time frame.

City leaders say they are trying to slow the surge.

Cavalier Johnson, who was elected mayor earlier this month, spoke often during his campaign of his public safety plan to reduce violence.

The plan includes investments in law enforcement, community healing and neighborhood-level initiatives. He also has spoken frequently about repairing relations with the state Legislature and finding ways to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

The city's Office of Violence Prevention is also receiving $11 million in funding this year. It was filtered to the office through the Common Council and Gov. Tony Evers from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Among other things, the extra cash is expected to expand the office’s team of violence interrupters, called 414Life, on the city’s north and south sides. Arnitta Holliman, the director of the office, earlier this month said those developments are still in planning phases.

Elliot Hughes of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

