Eight plead guilty on spate of drug cases

Sep. 20—Eight people are heading to state prison for drug trafficking and various drug-related charges over the past year in Haywood County. Last month, all eight pleaded guilty in unrelated cases.

—Robin Morris Baldwin Jr., 41, of Swannanoa, was arrested in December 2022 near the Clyde exit off the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway. The tint of his windows caught the attention of a sheriff's deputy. Baldwin consented to a search of his vehicle and deputies found meth and a meth pipe. Baldwin pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and habitual felon and was sentenced to 30-48 months in prison.

—Michael Shawn Brown, 32, of Asheville, was arrested in January 2023, at Canton exit 33 on I-40 after being pulled over for traffic violations. Deputies discovered fentanyl during the subsequent search. Brown pleaded guilty to trafficking opiates. He received 70-93 months in prison and must pay a mandatory $50,000 fine.

—Cassarah Ensley, 29, of Sylva, was arrested in March 2023 in Canton, following a previous arrest in December, also in Canton. Ensley pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine. She received 70-93 months in prison and must pay a mandatory $50,000 fine.

—Hunter Goodson, 26, of Waynesville, was arrested on illegal drug charges at his home following the execution of a search warrant. He pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and, in a separate case, trafficking in opiates (fentanyl). Goodson received 70-93 month in prison and must pay a $50,000 fine.

—Teresa Spencer, 61, of Candler, was arrested in November 2022 at a Maggie Valley motel after illegal drugs were discovered in a joint operation involving the Maggie Valley Police Department and Haywood County Sheriff's Office. She pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and to trafficking in opiates (fentanyl). Spencer received two sentences for 70-93 months, running concurrently, and must pay mandatory fines totaling $100,000.

—Baron Houston Sutton, 37, of Maggie Valley was arrested in June 2023 following surveillance of a residence. A search of the residence uncovered illegal drugs. He pleaded guilty to trafficking opiates (fentanyl). Sutton received 70-93 months in prison and must pay a mandatory $50,000 fine.

—John Williamson, 32, of Franklin, was arrested in February 2023 following a traffic stop on Jones Cove Road in Clyde. A trained drug dog alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs. Williamson pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. He received 70-93 months in prison and must pay a $50,000 fine.

—Charles "Chuck" Winfred Bryson Jr., 55, of Waynesville, was arrested three times within four months on charges connected with illegal drugs. In July 2023, on New Clyde Highway in Clyde, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding. Methamphetamine was discovered in Bryson's pocket.

Last October, a deputy observed Bryson leaving a suspected drug house on Georgia Avenue. Bryson was then stopped for ignoring a stop sign. A subsequent search uncovered methamphetamine. A week later, following another traffic stop involving Bryson, this time on the Old Asheville Highway, deputies found methamphetamine in the car.

Bryson pleaded guilty to three counts of possess methamphetamine and three counts of habitual felon. He received two consecutive sentences for 30-48 months, with a total active sentence of 60-96 months in prison.

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jeff Jones and Kate Robinette with Judge Gary Gavenus presiding over the guilty pleas.