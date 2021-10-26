Eight pleaded guilty in cases related to WSU student's death

Oct. 26—The last of the 15 cases related to the alcohol overdose death of Washington State University student Samuel Martinez was completed last week, according to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office.

All 15 defendants were members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. One of the defendants, Wesley Oswald, pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to Martinez. He was sentenced to 19 days in jail, a $500 fine, a requirement to complete a class regarding alcohol and drugs, and 24 months of supervised probation.

The other 14 defendants were charged with furnishing alcohol to the other pledge members of the ATO fraternity during a "Big/Little reveal night."

This event introduced upperclassmen to their "little brother," or pledge, in the fraternity. The upperclassmen introduced the "family drink" to the pledge which consisted of various types of alcoholic beverages.

Martinez, a 19-year-old freshman from Bellevue, Wash., participated in this event and was found dead the next day from alcohol poisoning. The police investigation found he died four hours before the fraternity members called 911.

The coroner found Martinez had a blood alcohol content of 0.37.

In addition to Oswald, seven of the fraternity members pleaded guilty to furnishing liquor to a minor. They were sentenced to one day in jail, a $500 fine, eight months of supervised probation and must take a class on alcohol and drugs.

The other seven have continued their cases to April and are to meet several requirements. If these requirements are met, their cases will be dismissed. If not, they will face expedited prosecution and sentencing.