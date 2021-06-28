Eight-year prison sentence looms for convicted drug dealer

Jun. 28—LIMA — A Lima man faces eight years in prison for dealing in cocaine when he is sentenced in August.

Jason High, 43, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court Monday and accepted a deal from prosecutors that included the sentencing recommendation.

High was indicted by a grand jury in October on eight charges, including four counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first, fourth and fifth degrees. He was also charged with possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; the illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the second degree; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the trafficking charges stem from incidents between May 2019 to February 2020. One offense reportedly was in the vicinity of a school. The first-degree felony count alleges that Feb. 3, 2020, High sold or offered to sell an amount of cocaine that was in excess of 27 grams but less than 100 grams.

The weapons under disability charge included a specification for the forfeiture of a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber long rifle.

High accepted a deal from prosecutors Monday that called for him to plead guilty to a a first-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine; a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability; and a fifth-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine. High agreed to forfeit the weapons and also to surrender $247 used by law enforcement to conduct controlled drug buys.

Attorneys in the case agreed to an eight-year prison sentence in the case. Four years of that sentence are mandatory.

High was allowed to remain free on bond, despite the fact a warrant for his arrest was issued last month after he had failed to appear for court-ordered urinalysis testing.

High on Monday told Judge Jeffrey Reed that he would have tested "dirty" for cocaine if he had kept his appointments. Reed told High to report to the probation department for a test as soon as he left court on Monday. High told the judge he would likely test positive.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing for High was set for Aug. 12.