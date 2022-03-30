Eight-year prison term ordered for man who pleaded guilty to 2018 sexual abuse of a minor

A Hagerstown man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor in 2018 was ordered Monday to serve eight years in prison despite pleas from his attorney for a five-year term because of his minor criminal record and because he had taken responsibility for what he had done.

“I can’t bring myself to come down to five with the damage done to these children,” Judge Daniel P. Dwyer said in sentencing 38-year-old Michael Paul Rishel in Washington County Circuit Court.

Rishel pleaded guilty March 16, 2021, to sexual abuse of a minor, court records show.

In exchange, a companion charge of sexual abuse of a minor was dropped and the prosecution agreed to recommend a 25-year prison term with all but eight years suspended. The recommendation included treatment, supervision, no contact with minors and registration as a sex offender. The victim in the case endorsed the agreement so they and their siblings would not have to testify at a trial, officials said.

Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion asked Dwyer for a sentence at the top of sentencing guidelines that call for a prison term of five to 10 years, saying that a pre-sentence investigation showed Rishel was at medium risk to reoffend.

Dwyer agreed to the state's recommendation for eight years and gave Rishel credit for the 972 days he has already spent in custody.

Earlier: Ex-South High teacher, tennis coach pleads guilty to having sex with teen student in 2010

More: Competency exam ordered for former Heritage Academy teacher charged with abusing student

Assistant Public Defender Loren Villa had asked for a five-year prison term, or, in the alternate, discretionary time to be served in the Washington County Detention Center instead of a state prison.

She said there was nothing in Rishel's minor criminal record of alcohol-related offenses that would indicate he was at a high or medium risk to reoffend.

Villa noted that Rishel had been polite and had admitted he has a problem with alcohol. She said that Rishel did not want the victim or their siblings to have to testify, has had no infractions during his time in the detention center and is meeting other responsibilities.

Story continues

"I've never had a client ask me to help with their taxes before," she said.

Dwyer observed that reports from the pre-sentence investigation and Rishel's psychiatric evaluation showed that he had good parents, but began drinking in high school because of low self-esteem and was drunk when the offense occurred.

"The offense you pleaded guilty to was 100% related to the alcohol," he said. "It was disgraceful and deplorable that you would do something like that."

Rishel was charged by Maryland State Police after a boy said he had been molested in Pennsylvania and that it continued when Rishel moved to Maryland, according to the charging document filed against him.

Two other children, a boy and a girl, were also interviewed during the investigation and made accusations against Rishel of inappropriate touching that occurred in Maryland, the document states.

Rishel admitted to having improper contact with the girl, but not the boys, the document states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Man ordered to serve eight years in 2018 child sexual abuse case