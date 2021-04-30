Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

FILE PHOTO: The U.S flag and the Texas State flag fly over the Texas State Capitol in Austin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the party's presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday.

The May 7 event at a hotel in Austin is being co-hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, to thank donors who helped fund a voter registration drive and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state.

High-profile Republican politicians who are considering whether to seek the party's nomination in 2024 are expected to speak to the crowd of about 200 donors.

They include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and U.S. senators Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and Rick Scott, the source said.

The event comes as Republicans wrestle with whether to try to move past Trump in the next election cycle or fall in line behind him. Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he was "100%" considering another run after losing in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump was not invited to Texas, the source said. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was invited but was unable to attend, the source said.

Members of the Texas congressional delegation will interview each speaker at the event, which is being organized with the help of long-time Republican operative Karl Rove.

For example, U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House of Representatives foreign relations committee, will interview Pompeo, and Cornyn will interview Pence.

Many Republican insiders doubt Trump will follow through on his musings about running for president in 2024, leaving a void that other party leaders will seek to fill.

Pence emerged from seclusion for the first time since he and Trump left office on Jan. 20 and gave a speech in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday, to the Palmetto Family Council, a Christian conservative group.

He gave no indication that he was planning to run in 2024.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Heather Timmons and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Tim Scott says he will meet with George Floyd's family

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Fox News that he is meeting with members of George Floyd's family on Thursday. State of play: Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, is working with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and other Democrats to reach a bipartisan deal on police reform.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Scott has opposed Democrats' George Floyd Policing Act and instead backs an alternative measure blocked by Senate Democrats last year.What he's saying: Scott has argued that antagonizing law enforcement is not the solution. "I won't cross that line," he said.Scott said he will "listen to what the family wants to talk about, listen to the proposals, the suggestions that reinforces common sense and finally go back to the drawing board taking all that information to heart."Worth noting: In his rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, Scott said "America is not a racist country" and argued that "race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Idaho lawmaker accused of rape resigns after ethics ruling

    An Idaho lawmaker accused of rape by a 19-year-old legislative intern has resigned after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured. The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman.

  • Republican precinct chair in Texas charged with assaulting police in Capitol riot

    A North Texas man charged with assaulting police officers during January's Capitol riot is a Republican Party precinct chair and has been an election poll worker, CNN reported Wednesday.Details: Mark Middleton, 52, was appointed as the GOP chair of Precinct 14 in Cooke County during a meeting last December, Cooke County Republican Party chair Chris McNamara told Axios in an email.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Precinct Chairs are an elected position in the Party or can be appointed to fill a vacancy and there is no mechanism in Texas election law to remove a sitting precinct chairman in this situation," McNamara said.The big picture: Per a criminal complaint from the Department of Justice and the FBI, the precinct chair was arrested last week, along with Jalise Middleton after the couple from Forestburg were identified from body camera footage allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers guarding the Capitol.They've also been charged with remaining on restricted grounds, though they do not appear to have entered the Capitol complex. The Middletons have pleaded not guilty to all seven federal charges they each face.Of note: Middleton is one of "multiple rioters with local Republican Party ties," CNN notes. Others include former West Virginia House of Delegates lawmaker Derrick Evans and former California Republican Assembly State Board secretary Jorge Riley.What they're saying: McNamara told Axios he'd only known Middleton for a short time, "but the behavior he has been accused of seems very out of the character to me." "This is not the Mark I know and I was very surprised," he added."The Cooke County Republican Party does not condone or support the actions that the Middleton’s are accused of. I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the events that took place on January 6th."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Missouri deputies kill man suspected of shooting officer

    A 21-year-old eastern Missouri man suspected of shooting a police officer was shot and killed when he fired several rounds at officers who were pursuing him, authorities said. Joe Robideau, of Troy, died after being shot Thursday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff's office said. Robideau was a suspect in the shooting of a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop earlier Thursday.

  • Trump crashes final days of Texas special election

    The former president weighed in with a final-week endorsement of Susan Wright, widow of late Rep. Ron Wright.

  • Republican Conspiracy-Theorizing Allows Democrats to Deflect Legitimate Criticism

    Civic-minded Americans of all political stripes have plenty of reason to dislike the online proliferation of culture-war conspiracy theories: They raise partisan temperatures, distract from real issues, and foreclose the possibility of compromise. But Republican partisans should be particularly hostile to the growing brand of toxic right-wing culture-war nonsense for an entirely self-interested reason: Democrats use it to cast even the most rational and widely shared critiques as loony. When right-wing celebrities such as Representative Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. rant about how Biden is going to steal your cheeseburger before spending your tax dollars on Kamala Harris’s children’s book, they’re inadvertently providing cover for Democrats who’d like to pretend that every national Republican — and their voters — dons tin foil hats before going out the door in the morning. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a pro at this particular sleight-of-hand, as were her predecessors in the Obama White House communications shop. Psaki demonstrated this mastery during her Thursday appearance on her predecessors’ podcast, Pod Save America. “How did you guys come to the decision to leave out [Biden’s] one-burger-a-month plan?” former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki with a chuckle. “In all seriousness, it speaks to the broader challenge you face everyday in getting his message out,” Pfeiffer continued. “You have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation. After the speech, Kevin McCarthy went on Hannity and once again brought up the disproved burger lie. How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day-to-day basis.” “It’s a challenge because last week there was a whole day . . . about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki responded. “I mean it’s crazy, of course not. . . . Our focus so far has been on trying not to get distracted by sideshows that are attempts by Republicans to distract us. So whether it’s Dr. Seuss or even for a while it was school reopening — as if we were against school reopening — and that was even in Senator Scott’s speech last night.” Did you catch that? Scott’s entirely reasonable criticism of Democrats’ failure to challenge their teachers’-union benefactors on school reopening is equivalent to pedaling nonsense Daily Mail articles about Joe Biden trying to steal your cheeseburger. When right-wing political and entertainment figures spread conspiracy theories, they don’t just make everyone dumber and angrier, they hand their political opponents a shield to deflect real criticism.

  • Lucy Liu says she doesn't want to be cast in roles that 'reinforce stereotypes'

    The actress opens up about her roles in "Kill Bill" and "Charlie's Angels" and how there's more work to be done for Asian representation in Hollywod.

  • The CDC is warning states to remove COVID-19 vaccine-card templates as pro-Trump forums spread tips on how to forge the document

    The forums have posted photos of the cards and instructions on how to recreate the document, as the FBI warns forging vaccine cards is illegal.

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • How 'America's Mayor' Rudy Giuliani could face criminal charges from the office he once led

    Rudy Giuliani used to lead the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Now, he might be prosecuted by it.

  • Biden reaches 26.9 million viewers for talk to Congress

    An estimated 26.9 million people watched President Joe Biden's first address to Congress across 16 television networks, the smallest audience for the yearly presidential speech since at least 1993. The previous low was the 31.3 million who watched President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address in 2016, the Nielsen company said on Thursday. Nielsen didn't have measurements before 1993.

  • California braces for another 'clown car' of recall candidates

    The current social-media culture gives enterprising Californians an easy way to amplify their voice and build a following should they join the fray.

  • Feds Had Backup Plan to Arrest and Charge Derek Chauvin All Along: Report

    The Justice Department reportedly had a contingency plan to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case he was found not guilty for the murder of George Floyd, and will move ahead with charges of civil rights violations against Chauvin and the three other ex-cops involved in Floyd’s death. According to sources who spoke to the Minneapolis Tribune, prosecutors out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota and the Justice Department have been building out their own criminal case in private before a grand jury. If the jury of 23 votes to indict, Chauvin and the others — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — will face new charges in federal court. For Chauvin, the case not only relates to his involvement in Floyd’s death, but also to a 2017 incident in which the former cop allegedly hit a 14-year-old repeatedly with his flashlight while arresting him, and subsequently knelt on his back while the teenager complained that he could not breathe. Federal authorities also developed a plan to file a criminal complaint and take Chauvin into custody at the courthouse in the case of a mistrial or a not-guilty verdict, sources told the paper. Earlier this month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after a little over ten hours of jury deliberation, and now faces sentencing of up to 40 years in prison. The New York Times reported Thursday that eleven of the 12 jurors were immediately ready to convict Chauvin. One day after the verdict, the Justice Department announced that it will be conducting a civil investigation into the Minneapolis police department to determine if it “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Psaki Calls School Reopening Criticisms a ‘Distraction,’ Lumps It in with Biden Burger Conspiracy

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cast the school re-opening debate as a mere “sideshow,” pushed by Republicans to distract from real issues, during a Thursday appearance on the Pod Save America podcast. Psaki claimed that the press office is frequently combatting conspiracy theories perpetuated by Republicans in government, lumping in the Dr. Seuss controversy and the claim that the administration planned to ban meat with questions about why the administration has not been more forceful in calling out teachers unions for refusing to reopen schools. “Our focus is trying not to get distracted by side shows that are an attempt by Republicans in Congress to distract us, whether its Dr. Seuss…or even for a while it was school re-opening.” “We try to keep our blinders on,” Psaki commented. The response was prompted by former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer’s claim that “you have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation.” “How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day to day basis?” he asked. The press secretary replied, “It’s a challenge.” Psaki then jokingly referenced the rumors that Vice President Kamala Harris’s books were being distributed in migrant detention facilities along the southern border, an allegation which has since been debunked. “There was a whole day about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki said. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have fought for months to keep teachers out of classrooms despite overwhelming scientific evidence that children are not at serious risk from COVID and do not transmit the virus in high numbers. The press secretary has been asked by reporters to speak to the teacher unions’ opposition to school re-opening at multiple past press briefings but has so far refused to commit to take a hard line on the matter. Psaki’s comments on the podcast come after President Biden announced Friday during an appearance on NBC News Today that schools ‘should probably all be open’ in the fall since there is little evidence of coronavirus transmission among children.

  • The one concern that could make Jets' Zach Wilson a bust

    Sports Seriously: NFL draft expert Steven Ruiz explains the one thing that could derail Zach Wilson from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

  • Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

    Since the chaotic end of Donald Trump’s presidency, the debate about the future of the Republican Party frequently comes down to a simple marker: Do you support Trump and his America First agenda, or not? Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks his divided party – and history - will move on. The either-or debate over fealty to Trump “is going to fade,” the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate said in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • Kamala Harris says America isn’t racist but racism exists after Tim Scott’s comments

    “I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said. Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t believe that America is a racist country but qualified by insisting that this country’s legacy of racism needs to be addressed. Harris appeared on Good Morning America Thursday, the day after President Joe Biden held a joint address of Congress.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' - U.S. defense secretary

    The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to say on Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin, according to advance excerpts of the speech, was to call for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster, and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end that country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Face of GOP’s ‘future’ steps up police reform talks with Dems

    Sen. Tim Scott seemed open to the challenge of reaching consensus with Joe Biden’s party.