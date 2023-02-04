Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024

8
Caroline Vakil
·6 min read

The possibility of a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024 has grown likelier in recent days following reports that former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is gearing up to officially announce a White House bid later this month.

Former President Trump is the only high-profile Republican who has formally announced a presidential campaign, but he’s ramped up rhetoric in recent days against several widely floated 2024 contenders, including Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — both of whom who could be formidable challengers to the former president.

Here’s a look at eight Republicans likely to challenge Trump in 2024:

Nikki Haley

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is set to announce her 2024 presidential bid Feb. 15 after months of speculation that she would throw her hat in the ring. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., is expected to formally announce on Feb. 15 that she’ll be running for president, The Hill confirmed this week.

Haley has long teased speculation that she might throw her hat in the ring, including during an interview with Fox News last month in which she said that “when you are looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change.”

Trump responded to the news by taunting his former administration official.

“Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” he wrote on Truth Social, including an older clip of her saying she would not run in 2024 if Trump did.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been quiet so far about his plans for 2024, though the governor’s advisers are reportedly looking into possible campaign staff picks should he launch a presidential bid. (Associated Press)

The Florida governor has been coy about his possible 2024 presidential plans, though he notably refused to commit to serving out a full four-year term as governor when asked about it during a debate in the lead-up to the Florida gubernatorial race.

Behind the scenes, though, advisers for DeSantis are reportedly in the process of contacting  possible staff picks should he go forward with a bid of his own.

While DeSantis has avoided trading barbs with Trump, who has stepped up his attacks on the governor, he made a point to emphasize his resounding reelection when asked by a reporter about the former president’s recent criticism of him.

“I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win reelection. We won with the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican governor candidate has in the history of the state of Florida,” the Florida Republican said. “We won by the largest raw vote margin — over 1.5 million votes — than any governor candidate has ever had in Florida history.”

Mike Pence

Mike Pence
Mike Pence

Former Vice President Pence has been increasing public appearances in recent months while promoting his memoir and backing candidates leading up to the November midterms. (Associated Press)

Trump’s former vice president is also weighing a possible presidential run, telling The Hill in an exclusive interview last month that he would continue traveling across the country and make a decision “in the months ahead.”

Pence has been traveling around the U.S. to promote his memoir, “So Help Me God,” and book tours often serve as a prelude to announcing larger political aspirations. He also noticeably waded into the November midterms, backing more centrist and establishment-leaning Republicans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson and Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, though both lost to Trump’s picks.

More recently, Pence has been embroiled in recent news that the FBI is reportedly searching his residence in Indiana again in addition to his Washington, D.C., office after his team alerted federal officials previously that they had found some classified documents at his home.

Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has teased that he will make his plans for 2024 known this spring. (Getty)

The former secretary of State said in December that he’ll announce his possible presidential plans in the spring, but he’s already made moves suggesting he’s signaling a White House bid.

In recent months, Pompeo has spoken at the presidential campaign mainstay “Politics & Eggs” series in New Hampshire; released his own memoir, “Never Give an Inch”; and taken a few shots at the former president.

“We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans,” Pompeo tweeted in November, mocking Trump’s “tired of winning” phrase after the GOP performed worse than expected during the November midterms.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced that he will launch a listening tour that will take him to South Carolina and Iowa, two early presidential primary and caucus states. (Associated Press)

Scott, a senator from South Carolina, is rolling out a “Faith in America” listening tour, which will include stops and speaking arrangements in South Carolina and Iowa — both early presidential primary and caucus states. The tour will only add to rising speculation that he’s considering launching a bid of his own.

The chamber’s only Black GOP senator, Scott often points to his personal story as someone who was raised by a single parent living in poverty who now serves in the halls of Congress. Among the issues that Scott has worked on, he’s most notably been the negotiator of police reform legislation from the Senate GOP side; a possible police reform bill being negotiated between him, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), however, fell through last year.

Larry Hogan

Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor who has been one of former President Trump’s most vocal critics, has recently leaned into speculation that he will run for president in 2024. (Greg Nash)

Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland, told Fox News in an interview this week that he’s giving “very serious consideration” to the thought of jumping into the 2024 White House race. He has previously said that he’s considering a bid of his own and has been one of Trump’s most fervent critics.

Hogan taunted Trump during an interview following the November midterms, telling CBS News “My side of the party had a really good night. Trump’s side did not” — a reference to centrist Republicans who performed better than more far-right candidates during the elections.

During an interview on conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt’s show this week, he initially said he would support whoever the presidential nominee turned out to be on the Republican side, suggesting he would support Trump if he ended up in that position but later clarified those comments to say he wouldn’t back the former president.

Glenn Youngkin

Glenn Youngkin
Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the state’s 2021 gubernatorial race sparked excitement about the governor’s future plans within the Republican party. (Associated Press)

Republicans saw Youngkin’s upset victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race as a bright spot for the party in a state that has trended blue in recent years. Youngkin made education — including concerns over critical race theory and parent’s rights in school — a key component of his campaign and one that some candidates like Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) sought to replicate during their own campaigns.

Youngkin campaigned with GOP gubernatorial candidates like Lombardo, former Oregon state Sen. Christine Drazan in the Beaver State’s governor’s race and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, raising speculation that the Virginia governor might have higher aspirations past the governor’s mansion.

Asa Hutchinson 

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) confirmed late last year that he is seriously considering a 2024 presidential run. (Getty)

The former Arkansas governor said in November that he was looking “very seriously” at a possible White House bid during an interview with  “CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins and told her that he was aiming to make his decision in January.

A Trump critic, he said in December that it would be the GOP’s “worst scenario” if the former president ran again and said last month that “Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future.” Last year, he delivered remarks at the presidential campaign mainstay “Politics & Eggs” New Hampshire Event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Campaign Report — 2024 GOP field begins to take shape

    Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays. I’m Amee LaTour, staff writer at The Hill. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. Republican presidential hopefuls wade in Former President Trump’s status as the only prominent official…

  • Nikki Haley's expected presidential campaign shows 2024 field starting to take shape

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration, is expected to announce her bid for the White House on Feb. 15 as the Republican presidential primary field begins to take shape. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, a Republican strategist, and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, discussed the forming political landscape and the potential changes to the Democratic presidential primary schedule.

  • The race for the 2024 election is on. But who will take on Trump?

    The ex-president is daring Republican challengers to make the first move – and some are preparing to attack

  • China plays down Blinken's canceled visit over balloon

    China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. “In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning. Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries' leaders met last November in Indonesia.

  • From China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White House

    (Bloomberg) -- Star gazing is nothing unusual in Montana, where skies go on forever. But as Chase Doak left work on a Wednesday and looked up on a cold winter day he saw a mysterious round white object that was clearly neither the moon or a star. Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidFrom Ch

  • California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch

    With rumors swirling that 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein will retire at the end of her term, some of the Democratic Party's biggest stars are preparing for the fight of their careers

  • Pope encourages South Sudanese, will raise plight of women

    Pope Francis sought Saturday to console the long-suffering people of South Sudan as he opened his first full day in a country beset by conflict, poverty and humanitarian crises by encouraging priests and nuns to serve their flocks by joining in their tears. After arriving in the world’s newest country on the first-ever papal visit Friday, Francis was spending Saturday ministering first to church personnel and then to South Sudanese who have been forced by fighting, flooding and other crises to leave their homes. Francis was highlighting in particular the plight of South Sudanese women, half of whom are married before age 18, are subject to rampant sexual violence and then face the world’s highest maternal mortality rate.

  • This 4K streaming stick is 'faster and better' than the competition — and it's on sale

    Reviewers call the Fire TV Stick 4K the "best streaming device today" — it's on sale on Amazon Canada.

  • Democrats decry hypocrisy after Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from House committee

    Democrats are decrying “hypocrisy” after House Republicans voted on Thursday to oust U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House […] The post Democrats decry hypocrisy after Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from House committee appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump ramps attacks on 'overly ambitious' Haley and other potential 2024 GOP rivals

    Former President Trump attacked his rumored GOP contenders, taking credit for their elections and discussing how he feels about a packed primary.

  • Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

    Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. Russian defense officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

  • Miami police cruiser's Black History Month design draws criticism

    A police department spokesperson said the design was meant to honor the history and legacy of Black officers. Many did not see it that way.

  • Much-Touted Trump Era Fundraising Platform WinRed Lost Millions In Midterm Elections

    The loss came after Republicans pressured WinRed to lower its costs after complaints that the company generated millions for a handful of investors in 2020.

  • Jordan, Cruz shred Biden over suspected Chinese spy balloon by comparing him to past presidents: 'Weakness'

    Rep. Jim Jordan said President Biden's inaction on the suspected Chinese spy balloon flies in the face of previous presidents, like Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.

  • Doyel: Iowa basketball takes high road after busting Illinois' Orange Krush students

    Illinois' Orange Krush student section lied for discount tickets, got caught by Iowa and lashed out. An important story for the lessons it can teach.

  • Letters to the Editor: College is for learning, not figuring out how to make money

    The financial reward of a college education may be diminished, but the value of expanding your worldview is priceless.

  • Lawmakers Want to Restore Gun Rights to Some Disabled Veterans

    The House Veterans Affairs Committee chairman and 49 Republicans support a bill that would prevent some vets from being listed in the national firearm background check system.

  • Key tourism report shows Miami in top 5 U.S. visitor markets for local economic boost

    The area’s tourism business contributed over $11 billion to Miami’s economy last year.

  • The external campaign grows for a DeSantis 2024 bid

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not made any significant public movements toward a presidential run, but his supporters are gearing up for one. While former President Donald Trump is so far the most prominent candidate to have announced a 2024 campaign for the White House, much attention has also been on DeSantis. At the same time, DeSantis has begun to build the foundation to explore a potential presidential run, according to recent reports.

  • Jordan fires off first subpoenas against Biden admin

    The demand for records centers on a move by the Justice Department in 2021 to identify violent threats being made to school officials during the pandemic.