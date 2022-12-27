Eight Russian conscripts detained near Moscow after fleeing from Luhansk with weapons

Eight conscripted men have been detained near Moscow after leaving Luhansk Oblast with weapons; a serviceman from Kamchatka [Russia’s Far East – ed.] has been sentenced to 1.8 years in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, and two local residents have been killed during their arrest in Kabardino-Balkaria [a subject of the Russian Federation, part of the North Caucasus Federal District – ed.] - those killed had allegedly been preparing an attack on the military registration and enlistment office.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: Eight men, aged 20 to 44, reportedly came to a police station in Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 26 December with assault rifles and machine guns. They said they wanted to surrender the weapons.

It turned out that almost everyone who came to the police station had been enlisted in Kaliningrad Oblast and, after training, had been sent to Luhansk.

The police called military investigators to the scene. The conscripted men have been sent to one of the military units in Moscow Oblast, where they will wait for the decision of the investigators.

Meanwhile, in Kamchatka, serviceman Alexei Breusov was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. The case has been registered under Article 332.2.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, "Failure to Execute an Order".

It is reported that the soldier refused to fight against Ukraine on 6 October. The reason for his decision is unknown.

The convicted man is currently appealing the verdict before the Pacific Fleet Court of Russia.

Baza also reported that two local residents suspected of allegedly preparing an attack on the military registration and enlistment office were killed during their arrest in Kabardino-Balkaria.

It is noted that on 26 December, a criminal case for the preparation of a terrorist attack was opened against 40-year-old Murat Shadov and 55-year-old Timur Marshenkulov. It was decided to detain them. According to the investigation, the men had been convicted several times, were allegedly armed and could resist.

Baza reported that during their arrest in the forest on the outskirts of Nalchik [Kabardino-Balkaria], the suspects allegedly resisted Russia’s FSB officers and were killed by return fire. It is noted that the law enforcement officers were not injured.

A Kalashnikov assault rifle, a Makarov pistol and an improvised explosive device weighing 2 kg in TNT equivalent were allegedly found at the scene of the firefight.

Background:

On 6 December, Baza reported that a soldier with a machine gun who had wounded a policeman was wanted in the Russian city of Novoshakhtinsk [Rostov Oblast – ed.].

On 7 December, a deserter who opened fire on a police officer using a machine gun was detained in Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation. According to information from media outlets, it appears he was a soldier from the Wagner Group, recruited from one of the penal colonies earlier.

