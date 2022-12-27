Eight Russian conscripts detained near Moscow after fleeing from Luhansk with weapons

Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

Eight conscripted men have been detained near Moscow after leaving Luhansk Oblast with weapons; a serviceman from Kamchatka [Russia’s Far East – ed.] has been sentenced to 1.8 years in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, and two local residents have been killed during their arrest in Kabardino-Balkaria [a subject of the Russian Federation, part of the North Caucasus Federal District – ed.] - those killed had allegedly been preparing an attack on the military registration and enlistment office.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: Eight men, aged 20 to 44, reportedly came to a police station in Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 26 December with assault rifles and machine guns. They said they wanted to surrender the weapons.

It turned out that almost everyone who came to the police station had been enlisted in Kaliningrad Oblast and, after training, had been sent to Luhansk.

The police called military investigators to the scene. The conscripted men have been sent to one of the military units in Moscow Oblast, where they will wait for the decision of the investigators.

Meanwhile, in Kamchatka, serviceman Alexei Breusov was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. The case has been registered under Article 332.2.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, "Failure to Execute an Order".

It is reported that the soldier refused to fight against Ukraine on 6 October. The reason for his decision is unknown.

The convicted man is currently appealing the verdict before the Pacific Fleet Court of Russia.

Baza also reported that two local residents suspected of allegedly preparing an attack on the military registration and enlistment office were killed during their arrest in Kabardino-Balkaria.

It is noted that on 26 December, a criminal case for the preparation of a terrorist attack was opened against 40-year-old Murat Shadov and 55-year-old Timur Marshenkulov. It was decided to detain them. According to the investigation, the men had been convicted several times, were allegedly armed and could resist.

Baza reported that during their arrest in the forest on the outskirts of Nalchik [Kabardino-Balkaria], the suspects allegedly resisted Russia’s FSB officers and were killed by return fire. It is noted that the law enforcement officers were not injured.

A Kalashnikov assault rifle, a Makarov pistol and an improvised explosive device weighing 2 kg in TNT equivalent were allegedly found at the scene of the firefight.

Background:

  • On 6 December, Baza reported that a soldier with a machine gun who had wounded a policeman was wanted in the Russian city of Novoshakhtinsk [Rostov Oblast – ed.].

  • On 7 December, a deserter who opened fire on a police officer using a machine gun was detained in Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation. According to information from media outlets, it appears he was a soldier from the Wagner Group, recruited from one of the penal colonies earlier.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Recommended Stories

  • Trees disappear in occupied cities in Luhansk Oblast: chopped for wood

    Residents of the temporarily occupied cities of Luhansk Oblast are massively chopping down trees in order to heat their households. Source: Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, at the Ukrinform press centre Haidai states that the situation with the heating season in big occupied cities in Luhansk Oblast is critical.

  • Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's budget deficit could be wider than a planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military activities in Ukraine. His comments represented Moscow's clearest acknowledgement yet that the $60 per barrel cap, imposed on Dec. 5 by the Group of Seven, European Union and Australia with the aim of limiting Russia's ability to fund the military campaign, could indeed hit state finances. Russia last week said price caps on its crude and refined products could see it cut oil output by 5%-7% early next year.

  • "Not just tea party": Lukashenko speaks of his meeting with Putin

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus said that his informal meeting with the President of the Russian Federation involved agreeing on a lot of questions, which "sometimes require years in other countries.

  • Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104

    Toyota Motor Corp reported on Monday a 1.5% rise in November global vehicle output, reaching a new record of 833,104. Domestic production slid 3.3% to 266,174 vehicles, while overseas output rose 3.8% to an all-time high of 566,930 for the month. Global sales and production in November exceeded last year's levels due to solid demand, particularly in North America, and a recovery in parts supplies that had been impacted by COVID-19 slowdowns, Toyota said.

  • Patriot systems will be deployed in Ukraine in less than six months

    The United States government has developed a special plan for the accelerated deployment of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex, which Washington will hand over to Kyiv. Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, in an interview with AP agency on Sunday, European Pravda reports.

  • Myanmar court to deliver final verdicts this week in Suu Kyi trials

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar will deliver its final verdicts in cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a source familiar with her trials, wrapping up marathon proceedings that have been condemned in the West as a sham. Suu Kyi, 77, was arrested when the military seized power on Feb. 1 last year in a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and plunged the country into chaos. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, arguably Myanmar's most iconic figure, has been convicted of multiple offences and sentenced to at least 26 years in prison in the past 12 months in trials dismissed by critics as stunts designed to keep the military's biggest opponent at bay.

  • Russia continues to produce Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles, but not at same rate as before

    Russia is continuing to produce Iskander, Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles, but not at a pace to launch massive attacks frequently. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Quote: "The [Russian] industry [for production of missiles - ed.

  • Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett sitting out first series: ‘That was my decision’

    The Browns were without their best player on the opening series, and the reason why remains a mystery.

  • Oklahoma Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters responds to uproar over viral 'woke Santa' tweet

    Three days before Christmas, Oklahoma's incoming state superintendent triggers social media firestorm over "woke Santa" post

  • Latin America has vast oil reserves, but one thing could threaten production: socialism

    Leftist governments in Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil could hurt their industries just as the world needs to replace Russian energy. [Opinion]

  • Peru's mysterious Nazca Lines

    No one is entirely sure what the historic geoglyphs represent

  • Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

    In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by a panel of U.N. experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to Rutshuru area of Congo's North Kivu province where the M23 have seized territory, is expected to be published this week. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities.

  • Woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins to appear in court today

    The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court today after her original court day was delayed.

  • Latin America's pink tide is preparing for the green revolution

    Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s narrow victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s recent presidential election has reinvigorated the Latin American left. Despite recent setbacks in Peru and Argentina, left-wing governments in the region rule at the highest rate in over two decades, in what has come to be known as the second “pink tide.”

  • NFL Insider and Willie Colon examine whether Mike White has taken the starting QB job from Zach Wilson for good | FNNY on SportsNite

    On this SportsNite edition of Football Night in New York, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Jets analyst Willie Colon join Elise Menaker to discuss whether Mike White has permanently taken the starting job away from Zach Wilson.

  • I Bought My Dream Lot to Build On. Here's Why I'm Selling It

    Image source: Getty Images A few years ago, my husband and I spent months tracking down a perfect lot. Our plan was to get a mortgage and build a new home on the lot for our family. We found one with a private lake, near Disney World, on 15 acres, and we were super excited to go forward with the process.

  • Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett benched for opening series vs. Saints due to 'team thing'

    Coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged Monday that start edge rusher Myles Garrett did not play in the first series against the Saints due to team issue.

  • Taliban education minister defends ban on university study among Afghan women

    Higher-education minister says ban is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because subjects being taught violate the principles of Islam.

  • Clemson vs Tennessee Capital One Orange Bowl Prediction Game Preview

    Clemson vs Tennessee game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine target Russians on left bank of Dnipro river

    The Russians are trying to manoeuvre on the southern front, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are dealing them significant blows. Source: Nataliya Humenyuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the South, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The enemy is manoeuvring, they fear our response, they feel it, it is quite substantial.