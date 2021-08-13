Eight-year sentence for Lima man who caused fatal crash

Aug. 13—LIMA — Dalton Roessler, who fled the scene of a traffic crash in Allen County last fall that left a young woman dead, was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of eight years in prison.

The 22-year-old Lima man accepted a negotiated plea deal from prosecutors in June by pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, for causing the October 2020 fatal crash that killed 17-year-old Sierra Stewart. The state dismissed a second felony charge in exchange for that plea.

Roessler was the driver of a 2004 Ford Mustang carrying passengers Aaron Caskey, Chloe Greer and Sierra Stewart that left the roadway and crashed in Shawnee Township on the evening of Oct. 5, 2020. The vehicle struck a utility pole and continued into a wooded area, coming to rest on its top.

Stewart was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Greer and Caskey were injured but managed to flag down passersby to get medical help. Roessler fled the scene and was later found the following day hiding in an attic on Nye Street in Lima.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the accident, according to court documents, but could not be proven because Roessler avoided police for several days.

Stewart's mother addressed Roessler prior to sentencing, calling him a coward for driving while drunk and for fleeing the accident scene.

"Your choices haunt me daily and will do so for the rest of my life," Chrystal Simpson told Roessler. "You took my baby girl from me. You were man enough to drive that car, then when you wrecked it you left and hid like a coward.

"I'll never forgive you," Simpson said. "I hope God does, but that's not my job. I hope you get the maximum sentence."

Two occupants of the vehicle — Stewart and Greer — reportedly had met Roessler only on one prior occasion before the night of the accident.

In a letter read aloud in court, Greer said Roessler was driving recklessly at speeds of 70 to 90 miles immediately prior to the traffic accident.

"Then, after the crash, Dalton said, 'You guys don't know me' and he took off," her statement said.

Roessler addressed Judge Terri Kohlrieser at length before his sentence was imposed.

"I'm not perfect. I'm no saint. I've messed up relationships and I've made mistakes," he said. "But the biggest mistake I ever made was driving that night."

Roessler admitted he did not know Stewart.

"Hurting that young girl was not something I intended to do. I live with that daily. I can never find the right way to apologize to her family. I cannot change what happened that night. I'm sorry."