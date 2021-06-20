Eight shot Sunday, including two children, in fight outside Dallas party venue

Eight people were shot in Dallas overnight after an argument between two groups at a party venue escalated to gunshots, according to a news release.

The victims included two children, one 10 and one 15, who took shots to the leg, according to the release. Police said they have not made any official arrests.

Police said the shooting, which happened after midnight Sunday at a 4619 E R.L. Thornton Freeway strip mall, left one person in surgery and in unknown condition. Police did not say which victim was in surgery but did say that all other people shot were transported with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened after an argument behind party suites at the strip mall escalated to a physical confrontation, Dallas police said. Police did not say what the argument was about.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.