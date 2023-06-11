Eight teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy stabbed to death in Bath

Six boys and two girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Bath on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to Eastfield Avenue, Bath, shortly after 11pm on Saturday to reports of a boy being stabbed.

The force said the boy had received first aid from members of the public, but died at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed in the incident and was taken to Royal United Hospital, but has since been discharged.

Six boys and two girls - all aged between 15 and 17- were arrested on a bus on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath neighbourhood team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died.

“They were informed of what happened as soon as possible and are understandably devastated. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to them to provide them with support and keep them updated.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

