Eight teens trapped atop New Mexico roller coaster for two hours, firefighters say

Firefighters helped eight teenagers escape a New Mexico roller coaster Saturday night after two cars became stuck on the tracks, rescuers say.

No injuries were reported in the two-hour incident on the El Bandido ride at Western Playland Amusement Park in Sunland Park near the Texas border, the El Paso Times reported.

“I knew everyone that was up there, so we kept each other company,” rider Angel Cuevas told KFOX. “Some of us got hungry and others had to use the restroom.”

Firefighters with the West Valley Fire Department in Texas assisted with the rescues after being called at 8:38 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Rescuers used a ladder truck to bring down the trapped teenagers one by one, with the final person reaching the ground at 10:40 p.m., KTSM reported.

“Waiting that long was pretty wild for us, but we were all grateful that we got down safely,” Cuevas told KFOX.

The cause of the problem is under investigation, KVIA reported.

The El Bandido steel roller coaster began operating in 1974 and moved to New Mexico with the park in 2005, Coasterpedia reported.

14-year-old girl who went underwater for 30 minutes at water park dies, Ohio cops say

Chemical leak in kiddie pool sickens dozens at Hurricane Harbor water park in Texas

Shirtless man climbs to top of 325-foot ride at Knott’s Berry Farm, California cops say