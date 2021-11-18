Eight Tuscaloosa police officers placed on leave after Wednesday shooting

Eight Tuscaloosa Police Department officers have been placed on leave as the investigation continues into the officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning at Bent Tree Apartments.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, the commander of Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, released more details about the shooting during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Kennedy said a 29-year-old man at the apartment aimed an AR-15 rifle at officers before officers fired shots at him around 3 a.m.

The 29-year-old man, whose name was not released, is now at DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but he is in stable condition, Kennedy said. No officers were injured in the shooting, he said.

Kennedy said the events leading up to the shooting at Bent Tree Apartments began around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a call reporting that a patron had become unruly at Harry's Bar on Hargrove Road.

Tuscaloosa police gather at the scene of a Wednesday morning shooting at Bent Tree apartments that left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. [Photo by the Tuscaloosa Police Department]

As the officers approached the bar, the patron was leaving the premises in a car and, according to the officers, he was driving recklessly. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the patron declined to stop and led officers to Bent Tree Apartments at 900 Hargrove Road, Kennedy said.

Officers who had formed a perimeter around one of the apartments said they heard two separate gunshots from inside the apartment, according to Kennedy.

He said that when the man opened the door, he pointed a rifle directly at an officer. Four officers opened fire and struck the 29-year-old man several times, Kennedy said.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the building once a threat was detected to ensure everyone's safety, Kennedy said.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said that the decision to place the eight officers on leave is standard procedure anytime officers are involved in a shooting.

"Anytime officers are involved in something like this ... their mental health is one of our top concerns. This is traumatic, you know, nobody wants to shoot anybody," Blankley said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed control of the investigation of the shooting with investigators and supervisors who are not affiliated with TPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and no formal charges have been filed against the 29-year-old man.

