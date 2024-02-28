Eight Virginia Beach festivals and events altogether turned a profit for the city last year

VIRGINIA BEACH — Coming off of a record year of financial support for large-scale Oceanfront festivals, the City Council learned Tuesday what they got for the money.

Vince Magnini, the executive director of Institutes for Service Research, provided data on three fall events Tuesday. Magnini had previously briefed the council in October on the economic impact of five spring and summer festivals also held last year.

Virginia Beach spent more than $4 million to turn a profit of roughly $1 million on a total of eight festivals. But the wider impact on the local economy made the events worthwhile, several City Council members said.

In total, the eight festivals generated between $5.4 million and $6 million in tax revenue from hotel stays, meals, retail sales and admissions in Virginia Beach. City expenses in the form of sponsorships, grants and municipal in-kind services totaled $4.2 million.

“There’s probably a lot of ways to make money easier,” said Magnini.

The overall economic impact of all eight festivals, which included the total money spent on goods and services in Virginia Beach, ranged between $93 million and $105 million.

Magnini’s research was based on several factors including responses to a visitor’s survey, data provided by event organizers, ticketing data, hotel analytics and the cost of city services.

In terms of profit, the city lost money on two non-ticketed events: Jackalope adventure sports festival held last June and the Boardwalk Art Show in October.

Every dollar spent by the city on Jackalope yielded only between 47 and 53 cents in tax revenue for the city, and on the Boardwalk Art Show, between 82 and 87 cents.

Virginia Beach provided a $1 million grant to Jackalope. Despite poor weather, it was well-attended, and it’s scheduled to return this year. The long-running Boardwalk Art Show has been held in Virginia Beach for 67 years. It used to take place in early summer, but in recent years, it’s been scheduled in the fall.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the good will and excitement associated with festivals for both local residents and tourists is the most important factor.

“It really gives a good impression of Virginia Beach for so many people,” Dyer said.

The city paid $75,000 for Magnini’s reports, and Councilwoman Barbara Henley said having the economic data is helpful.

“We have to answer to the public because when they hear that we’re funding events to this amount of money, they get a little upset sometimes,” she said.

The North American Sand Soccer Championships held last June generated the most profit for the city. Every dollar spent yielded between $15.25 and $17.19.

Of the three fall festivals, Jeep Fest, a ticketed event held in November, generated the most money. Every dollar spent by the city on Jeep Fest yielded between $3.02 and $3.41.

The 49th annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend, a three-day event in September, generated the most hotel room nights of all eight festivals: between 21,000 and 27,000. Every city dollar spent on Boardwalk Weekend yielded a return between $2.56 and $2.89.

Something in the Water held last April yielded between 12,630 and 16,719 hotel room nights.

Related Articles

Councilman Michael Berlucchi said an economic impact report doesn’t measure the intangible benefits.

“Something in the Water put Virginia Beach on a global platform and also has helped to make our resort a more inclusive space for young people, for people of color, from people of different backgrounds and walks of life,” he said.

But Berlucchi also said the council going forward will be tasked with balancing financial goals with community benefits. For some festivals, portions of the beach, Boardwalk and public parking lots were closed for an extended amount of time.

“As we consider the economic impact and tax revenue impact, we have to think about what others have called at times ‘festival fatigue,” and the impact on residents of the resort,” Berlucchi said.

A new 90-day City Council-appointed festival task force is reviewing the cost-benefit of city sponsorships and festival policies. It has held two of five meetings. This spring, the group will propose revisions to the current Oceanfront parks policy and develop festival funding review criteria and processes.

“All of these festivals and events cover a wide variety of interest in the city both for our citizens and for the tourists, so I think we should continue on,” said Councilman Worth Remick.

Henley agreed.

“They (festivals) are not really intended for the city to make money,” she said. “It’s in the investments with our businesses. These events are going to support our industries.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com