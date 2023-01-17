Eight wounded, one critically, during shooting at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Eight people were wounded, one critically, during a shooting Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Fla., authorities said.

The shooting occurred during the MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day, attended by more than 1,000 people, WPBF-TV reported.

Four of the victims, including a child, were injured in the rush to flee the area, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s spokesperson Tonya Woodworth told CNN.

Video obtained by WPBF showed a large crowd enjoying the scene one moment, then diving for cover after a moment of confusion as shots rang out.

“St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on scene investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Ave. M and 13th Street in Fort Pierce,” police said in a brief statement.

The shooting stemmed from a disagreement, the sheriff’s office told WPBF, though no suspects had been arrested and authorities did not immediately provide a possible motive.

Fort Pierce is a coastal city about 60 miles north of West Palm Beach.