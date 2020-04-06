Eightfold.ai Creates Talent Exchange with FMI To Immediately Match Recently Furloughed or Laid Off Employees with Critical Open Jobs

In response to COVID-19, new marketplace is designed to rapidly match demand and supply of front-line workers in their local areas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, together with FMI - The Food Industry Association, today announced the launch of the Eightfold Talent Exchange, a nationwide marketplace connecting HR and business leaders to immediately employ associates whose jobs are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform will act as a bridge between organizations who need to quickly hire and their counterparts with employees who have been furloughed or laid off, allowing business leaders to collaborate across corporate and industry boundaries to fulfill the tremendous swings in labor needs.

"We are in a situation where businesses need to quickly fill roles to keep operations moving at this critical time. Talent Exchange, with its matching technology, is exactly what we need to hire quickly based on talent and potential," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO of Eightfold.ai. "If you're hiring, it's an incredible way to help the community. And if your company is going through tough times, you can place your workers into roles at other companies that need their help. Doing so will fill critical shortages and create goodwill with your workers, in hopes that they will rejoin you when business conditions improve."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, jobless claims rose an additional 6.6 million last week bringing the two-week total to nearly 10 million, revealing the glaring need to find jobs for millions of Americans suddenly out of work.

Eightfold Talent Exchange uses AI algorithms that match candidates with available roles, based on each individual's skills and previous experience. How it works:

For Employers

Current employers can invite employees to participate in the program. Employers will be able to add lists of impacted employees and send them a link to register for the Exchange. These employers can view their entire impacted workforce in a single dashboard and can filter by role, department, or location to see details about the talent needs from hiring companies and how their impacted employees are getting placed in new roles.

For Employees

Impacted employees can create or update profiles and answer questions about their job preferences, information that is readily available for hiring companies to see.

For Hiring Companies

Hiring companies see candidate matches generated by the Exchange, so they can contact these prospects or immediately offer them new jobs. Eightfold.ai can automate and personalize this contact as well, expediting the process even further. Hiring companies can add onboarding instructions to allow new hires to start as soon as they are ready.

"The food industry plays a vital role in maintaining the nation's critical infrastructure during this national emergency, and we are witness to the unprecedented demand challenges – from products to labor," said FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin. "Our communities rely on vital frontline businesses in food, manufacturing and delivery services, and this new Talent Exchange will help many unemployed and furloughed workers in their time of need."

"The geographic collaboration is critical to match people who need jobs to the open roles in the same or adjacent community," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold.ai. "Talent Exchange is built to meet the needs of all stakeholders and to accelerate this phenomenal collaboration unfolding in front of our eyes."