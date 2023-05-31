Eightfold increase in child migrants crossing treacherous Darien Gap

A child arrives at Canaan - Simon Townsley

The number of children crossing the treacherous Darien Gap dividing Colombia and Panama increased eightfold during the first four months of this year, according to data from the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The thick jungle terrain of the Darien Gap, which is also home to roving bands of criminals, has become a key transit point for thousands of migrants setting out in search of better lives from South America.

A record 25,431 children and teens, both accompanied and unaccompanied, entered Panama through the Darien Gap between January and April, according to UNICEF.

The sharp rise in child crossings marks an eightfold increase compared to the same four month period last year, when just over 3,000 children and teen migrants made the journey. Children now represent one in five migrants walking through the Darien jungle.

“Our teams on the ground had never seen such a skyrocketing number of children crossing the Panama jungle on their own or with their parents,” said Garry Conille, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

At 5am migrants leave the village of Canaan Mebrillo in the heart of the Darien Gap. They pay $25 per person for each leg of a two-leg journey in dugout canoes. - Simon Townsley

Ashley Lopez, 12 and sister Eduiscar Sosa, 10 Canaan Membrillo migrant processing centre, after spending eight days walking through the jungle - Simon Townsley

The ‘gap’ spans only around 60 miles, but encompasses some of the most inhospitable terrain, turbulent rivers and steep ravines on earth.

When The Telegraph visited last year, it found jungle paths lined with rotting corpses of those who have fallen, and heard of armed bandits and drug traffickers roaming the forests, frequently robbing and raping vulnerable migrants.

On Wednesday, UNICEF also warned that an increasing number of children are arriving in Panama without a parent or adult guardian.

So far this year an average of between eight to 10 unaccompanied and separated children arrive daily at migrant reception stations in Panama. That compares with under three a day last year, according to a Reuters analysis.

If the current trend of minor arrivals to Panama holds, the number could top 100,000 by the end of the year, according to migration analysts.

Venezuelan Wilmer, 21, arrives at the Canaan Membrillo migrant processing centre carrying 23-year-old Jennifer to its medical centre, after she collapsed with exhaustion and dehydration - Simon Townsley

“The increase in the number of children crossing the Darien jungle since the beginning of 2023 is unprecedented,” said Sandie Blanchet, UNICEF representative in Panama. “What children go through is often horrifying, and the majority of children who cross the Darien jungle is below the age of five.”

Despite the dangers of the Darien Gap, thousands of migrants travelling to North America pass through it, some coming as far as Africa, China and the Middle East.

It is thought the recent uptick is fuelled by a second wave of migration, as families seek to meet up with relatives who have already journeyed ahead and settled in the US.

In an effort to halt illegal migration through the Darien Gap, the United States, Panama and Colombia joined forces in April to launch a 60-day campaign. It remains unclear what concrete steps have been taken.

