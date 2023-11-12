Eighth arrest over teenager's stabbing in Coventry

Eight men are charged after the city centre stabbing

An eighth man has been charged after a 19-year-old was stabbed in Coventry.

The teenager sustained multiple injuries in the attack in Upper Precinct on 6 October. He was treated in hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man arrested in London was charged with wounding and violent disorder, West Midlands Police said.

He was due before magistrates in Coventry on Saturday.

