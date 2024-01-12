Eighth graders get taste of Logansport HS opportunities

Jan. 12—Logansport Community School Corporation eighth-graders got a taste of high school Wednesday evening during Eighth Grade Transition Night.

The night was set up so that eighth-graders could learn about the high school's opportunities and expectations and also explore extracurricular activities and the Century Career Center.

The event began in the McHale Performing Arts Center with presentations from Principal Matt Jones, guidance counselor director Karin Combs, assistant principal and PTECH principal Dr. Christy Diehl and Century Career Center director Robert Iles.

"If your student comes to Logansport High School and works hard and has your support, we have everything in place for them to be successful," Jones told parents in attendance at the beginning of the program. "I'm really excited to begin this four year journey together."

Some of the expectations for the incoming freshmen included being a good citizen, getting involved within the school, being supportive of classmates and being driven to learn and contribute to the school community.

"Students who get involved in high school beyond the classroom have better attendance, a better G.P.A. and a better overall performance," Jones said. "Kids who struggle in high school are typically kids who have become disconnected."

One of the key points Jones made to students and parents is that not every student needs to go to college in this day and age.

"There are so many other jobs out there which are great pathways for kids," he said. "There are other avenues such as going straight into trade schools, the skilled workforce. There's no doubt in the state of Indiana that there is a huge need for advanced manufacturing. Where are the skilled tradesmen and women?"

Jones pointed to the success of the Century Career Center in preparing students for different career pathways.

"You are building skills, you are building your resume all four years here and when you leave you are marketable," he said.

Jones said the high school focuses on "three E's", which are when students graduate they are either enrolled in college, employed or enlisted in the military.

While there was a lot to take in for eighth-graders, many were excited about the plethora of extracurricular opportunities.

Gerado Santos said he was very excited about the amount of clubs and activities offered.

"I'm interested in Spanish, traveling... there are too many for me to list," he said, laughing. Santos said he hopes to study engineering when he begins high school.

"I'm looking forward to all the new clubs I can join," said Kendal Kranz. "At the junior high there are a lot of opportunities but there is not as wide a variety."

She was considering theater, Spanish and among many other clubs.

Kranz has one advantage over many of the eighth-graders. Her mother, Jessica Kranz, is a high school teacher and speech team coach. Kendal has grown up surrounded by some of the most intelligent Logansport students.

"I think it makes me more prepared," she said. "I know the school and I will know some of the people. It feels less scary."

Mady Baumgardner said she was ready to be reunited with her older friends, adding that they always tell her how excited they are about their high school classes.

Gracie Risley was ready to start competing in sports at the high school level.

Both Risley and Baumgardner play softball, basketball and volleyball.

Principal Jones said that while the school loses talented seniors every year, there is always a new crop of students ready to step up as they enter high school.

"It's a testament to our feeder schools and the elementary program and to our community," he said. "There are some wonderful kids here in the Logansport school corporation."

Jones said every class is unique and brings together kids with individual talents.

"It's always exciting from a principal's position to see them come in and grow, learn and contribute along the way to LHS," he said. "In high school, there has never been more of an opportunity for kids to tailor their own pathway to whatever they want to do."

During the event, eighth-graders were given paperwork related to signing up for their first high school courses. Students should discuss their course selection with their parents and be prepared to turn in the paperwork when meeting with the high school counselors at the junior high on Jan. 18.