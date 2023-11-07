Eighty Canadians eligible to leave Gaza but hundreds remain

Palestinian-Canadian Seham al-Batnejy has been trying to leave Gaza for days

Eighty Canadians are on the latest list of those approved to leave the embattled enclave of Gaza on Tuesday.

More than 400 people have registered with Canada seeking to leave.

It is the first time Canadians are on the list, published by Gaza border authorities, since the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt opened last week.

Canada's foreign ministry said it will assist them with travel to Cairo and then on to Canada.

Global Affairs said it was informed last week by the Israeli Defense Forces that Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave Gaza in the coming days.

The lists of those allowed to cross is agreed upon by Egypt and Israel, with embassies from the relevant countries being informed in advance to ensure they can prepare to receive their citizens.

"As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays" at the crossing, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Seham al-Batnejy, a Palestinian-Canadian, told Reuters on Sunday that she and her daughter have been struggling for five days going back and forth to the Rafah border crossing hoping to leave.

"We're struggling so much. No water, no electricity, no food. It's an extremely difficult situation, more than you can imagine," she said.

Those who cross will be met by embassy staff on the Egyptian side, where those leaving the enclave are allowed to stay for up to 72 hours.

Registered Canadians will be provided with "accommodation, food and basic necessities" and assisted with travel, said Global Affairs.

Four Canadians have managed to leave Gaza, reportedly "with a third party", although the government declined to give details, citing privacy considerations.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened on Wednesday to allow a number of civilians to leave Gaza and hundreds of foreign citizens left through the crossing last week.

It was their first opportunity to do so since the war began on 7 October, when Hamas gunmen staged an unprecedented assault on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Since then, the Israeli military has launched a massive bombing campaign on Gaza, placed the strip under a "complete siege" and recently launched a ground assault on the north of Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 10,000 people have been killed.

The exit of foreigners from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing was halted on Saturday and Sunday in an apparent dispute over evacuating injured patients.