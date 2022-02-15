Eileen Gu’s comment advocating VPN workaround for Chinese internet censorship is in turn censored

A screenshot of a comment made by Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen (Ailing) Gu was recently censored on the Chinese social media app Weibo for mentioning the availability of VPNs to bypass the country’s Instagram ban.



The ironic turn of events came after an Instagram user commented on one of Gu’s posts on Feb. 4, questioning the "special treatment" the athlete seemed to be receiving in a country where the platform is otherwise banned, reported Protocol.































View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Eileen Gu 🖤🌈🧊🐲 (@eileen_gu_)











“Why can you use Instagram and millions of Chinese people from mainland cannot,” the comment read. “Why you got [sic] such special treatment as a Chinese citizen. That’s not fair, can you speak up for those millions of Chinese who don’t have internet freedom[?]”



In her reply, the 18-year-old Olympian suggested, “[A]nyone can download a VPN,” adding that it is “literally free on the App Store.”









In addition to blocking access to several international social media apps throughout the country, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, the Chinese government has also barred internet users from using VPNs as a workaround for the Great Firewall, the country’s internet regulation system, according to the New York Times.



The Chinese government asked Apple to remove all VPN software from its App Store in 2017,Taiwan News reported. Google’s Play Store has also been banned from China for many years now, and the only people who can use the program are state-run firms and government agencies.



While some users were reportedly impressed by Gu’s dedication to defend “the motherland,” others were quick to criticize the gold medalist for what they perceived as her privileged obliviousness.



“Literally, I’m not ‘anyone.’ Literally, it’s illegal for me to use a VPN. Literally, it’s not f*cking free at all,” one Weibo user wrote, HuffPost reported



After a screenshot of Gu’s Instagram comment was shared on Feb. 7 in a Weibo post that garnered nearly 4,000 shares and 1,000 comments, the screenshot of her comment was replaced with a blank placeholder image the day after.





Story continues





South African YouTuber Winston Sterzel and Chinese dissident artist Badiucao also criticized Gu on Twitter, with Sterzel likening her comment to a “Marie Antoinette moment.”





There r people in China arrested n sentenced simply for using vpn to read news from west media or tweet their opinion.

But Eileen Gu just brashes away all the brutal reality for ordinary Chinese and easily sildes into CCP's propaganda.

What a shame！so privileged like a 外宾 pic.twitter.com/SYyPUXfu2K



— 巴丢草 Badiucao💉💉 (@badiucao) February 8, 2022









A bad combination ignorance and privilege, a true “then let them eat cake” moment.. using a VPN is illegal in China and has resulted in people being arrested, the CCP censors the internet specifically to prevent local Chinese people from accessing sites like Instagram… smh 🤦 https://t.co/7zbDfGuaMU pic.twitter.com/tIsXl6pGWR

— Winston Sterzel (@serpentza) February 9, 2022









Literally the same person pic.twitter.com/jrfOv9B81N

— Winston Sterzel (@serpentza) February 12, 2022







Gu previously crashed Weibo after winning an Olympic gold medal at the women’s big air freestyle skiing competition for China on Feb. 8. Her win has pushed the San Francisco-born athlete into the spotlight and earned praise from Chinese social media users and local government.



Featured Image via NBC Sports (left), @Eileen_gu_ (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

SF man charged with 31 hate crimes over vandalism, burglary of 20 Chinese-owned businesses

Explosives Thrown at Chinese Restaurant Employees in Attempted Robbery in Philadelphia

'Someone that looks like them': Underprivileged SF Chinatown children treated to free 'Shang-Chi' screening

Wuhan Delivery Man Breaks Down Crying After Anonymous Customer Orders Him a Birthday Cake