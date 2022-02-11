Eileen Gu has made big bucks as the face of more than 20 brands in China, raking in $31.4 million in endorsement deals in 2021 alone

Eileen Gu is the face of more than 20 brands in China, experts said. Getty Images

Eileen Gu is the face of at least 23 brands in China, Shanghai-based media outlet Yicai Global said.

That translates to more than $31.4 million just in 2021, according to market research firm CBN Data.

Chinese social media users see Gu as style inspiration and search for brands she endorses.

Open China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, and most of the pop-up ads have one thing in common: Eileen Gu.

Even before the US-born athlete won a gold medal for China in the women's freeski big air competition on Tuesday, she'd already become the face of multiple brands across sports, fashion, and banking.

Some of her partnerships include global luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, as well as Chinese milk company Mengniu and coffee chain Luckin Coffee, per the South China Morning Post. In total, she fronts at least 23 brands, Shanghai-based media outlet Yicai Global said.

As Chinese luxury publication Jing Daily puts it, the 18-year-old is "China's hottest commodity."

But just how much money have these deals made?

According to Shanghai-based market research firm CBN Data, the California-born athlete raked in more than 200 million yuan ($31.4 million) last year alone from brand endorsements.

Eileen Gu in a street ad for Chinese dairy giant Mengniu. Getty Images

Experts tell Insider that the number will likely shoot up now that she has nabbed a gold medal for China.

"It works to brands' favour, as only elite athletes who have put in years of hard work and dedication can become an Olympic gold medallist. Consumers will view her as an inspiration, and aspire to be like Eileen Gu," Jerome Lau, managing director of Singapore integrated marketing communications agency Splash Productions, told Insider.

Following her Tuesday victory, Weibo briefly crashed because so many people were searching her name.

One of the trending hashtags, "the whole internet wants Eileen Gu's style" was viewed more than 2.3 million times, where users discussed the brands of ski equipment and sportswear that she uses.

A Weibo user with the handle @xiatianjunbaby shared photos of himself wearing a down jacket by a brand endorsed by Gu, and said: "This down jacket is so beautiful, my friends, it is the same style as that of my goddess Gu Ailing (Eileen)."

Experts say part of why Chinese and foreign brands find her so appealing is her multinational background.

Gu was born in San Francisco to an American father and a Chinese mother, and despite representing the US for most of her life, she chose in 2019 to represent China, where she's also known as Gu Ailing.

Mr Lau said: "Eileen Gu can be perceived as a bridge for brands to resonate with the consumers in the China market. Not only that, she gives the Chinese brands that she's working with an international perspective."

Singapore Management University marketing lecturer Patricia Lui said: "Similar to Jeremy Lin, Eileen Gu is a rare Eurasian American that connects with both Western and Asian audiences. Jeremy created 'Linsanity' a decade ago, now we have a new 'Gusanity'."

As China does not recognize dual citizenship, Gu has not explicitly spoken about what citizenship she holds.

At a press conference after winning her gold medal earlier this week, she skirted questions over whether she renounced her American citizenship to compete for China.

Next week, Gu is set to compete in two more events at the Winter Olympics — in slopestye and half-pipe.

