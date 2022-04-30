Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Defies April’s Rout With 10.6% Gain

Hema Parmar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital chalked a 10.6% gain in April, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s performance, weathering the worst month for U.S. stocks in years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That brought his total return this year to 15.4%, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing the confidential results. A spokesperson for Greenlight declined to comment.

Einhorn, who founded the New York-based firm in 1996, has been signaling a bearish posture in recent weeks. In a letter to investors this month, the 53-year-old laid out concerns about the pace of Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation and the potential for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to hurt the U.S. economy.

There was a lot of potential for some pessimistic bets to pay off.

The S&P 500’s monthly drop of 8.8% marked the index’s worst April performance since 1970. The Nasdaq 100 fell 13.4% for its biggest slump since 2008. And fixed income wasn’t spared either, with a benchmark tracking bonds worldwide dropping more than 5% for the worst month since at least 1990.

Einhorn’s performance over the past four months is better than what he achieved for all of last year. Greenlight ended 2021 up 11.9%, as technology shares and other growth companies faltered toward year-end and value stocks started climbing. In that case, Einhorn said in his fourth-quarter letter that almost all of the gains came from stocks he was long.

Einhorn is still clawing his way back from a 20% loss in 2015 and an additional 34% loss in 2018. He still needs a gain of more than 17% to get back to even.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Homebuyer affordability falling

    Rising mortgage rates and home prices are making it difficult for homeowners to obtain the American dream.

  • Invisalign Maker Sinks Most Since ’20 as Shipments Miss Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Align Technology plummeted by the most since March 2020 on Thursday, after the Invisalign maker reported fewer shipments of its clear teeth-straightening products than analysts expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Feature

  • Spotify Saw Podcasting as a Panacea. Instead, It Produced Lots of Costs.

    The music streamer plunged into podcasting to expand profit margins and its audience. But just the opposite has happened, and profitability has proved elusive. Now the road ahead looks rocky.

  • The Looming Debt Crisis About to Make Everything Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponIt’s hard to imagine a more chaotic world than the one we’re in right now—what with Russia’s war on Ukraine, a Covid-19 pandemic that won’t quit and the lockdowns

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Rethinks Its China TiesThe Tesla chief executive officer offload

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

    The renewable energy company increased its per-unit distribution by nearly 15% in the first quarter.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.