Eisenhauer back on job, court case continues

Aug. 26—RANTOUL — A continuance in the Champaign County court case of former Danville Mayor and current Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer was allowed this week.

A new pre-trial conference date was set for Nov. 2.

Eisenhauer previously pleaded not guilty in July on domestic violence charges and requested a trial by jury, according to Champaign County court records.

Eisenhauer is back at his job in Rantoul.

At an Aug. 8 village board meeting Eisenhauer stated: "To the mayor, to this board, to the staff and to every resident of Rantoul, there are simply no words which truly express my deepest and sincerest apologies for my actions which caused embarrassment to this community. While it seems saying I'm sorry is hardly enough, I offer that to each of you here tonight. You placed your respect and your trust in me and in that moment of that incident, I let you down in both regards. I guarantee you I will continue to work very hard every day to regain both from each of you. I also want to take this time tonight to publicly apologize to my wife. Amy, even at times when I treated you poorly, you stayed committed to our marriage and made it work. You were strong for both of us even during those times when I did not act like a good and loving husband, or frankly at times like someone you would even want as a friend let alone a partner. I apologize to you for each moment of sadness, anxiety, anger, distrust or heartache I have put you through. I am very happy that our marriage is as strong as it's ever been and dedicate myself to doing what it takes to be the husband that you deserve. Finally, to my father and my sister, you love me unconditionally, and dad you gave me a last name to protect and prosper. I let down the family legacy with my actions that day and will diligently work to restore it and grow it each day of my life. For the past two years I battled depression which has allowed me to say things, to do things outside my normal nature. As certain events unfolded throughout my life over the past 24 months, the depression spiraled. Up to June 12, when I reached the absolute lowest point in my life, I was a lost and broken individual, and my actions reflected that. Since that date, I have completed an anger and irritability management system program, been involved in weekly counseling, working through a Christian marriage program and having honest, heartfelt and desperately needed conversations with my wife. While it may sound odd, I feel a great weight lifted off of me, I feel much more like myself and, in fact, I'm actually happier and healthier, both physically and mentally, than ever before. Returning to work has also been very therapeutic. Some have asked why I resigned. Unless you have ever been in absolute rock bottom, I'm not sure you would understand. When I walked out of that facility, I hated myself, everything about myself. I was sure my wife, my friends, the mayor, the board, the staff and the community hated me as well. I felt rather than putting anyone here through that discussion, I would pull the plug on myself. No doubt, June 12 changed my life. But I will tell you, June 13 changed my life just as profoundly but in a much different, positive and uplifting way. After leaving the facility and informing the mayor I would resign, I began to walk home ashamed, lost and in despair."

He got emotional talking about receiving a ride home from a Rantoul resident who said the village administrator shouldn't be walking and God wanted her to offer assistance.

He said he then started receiving phone calls and text messages from coworkers and friends standing by him.

He said he told village officials the next day he didn't want to step away from his position and was recharged, like a flashlight that went dark and now has new batteries, and ready for the good and bad ahead of him.

Eisenhauer pledged to regain Rantoul's trust and respect, and rebuild relationships and move Rantoul forward.

Rantoul resident Chris Powers stated in public comments that he was not unmoved by Eisenhauer's statement, but he recommended to the board they terminate Eisenhauer's employment.

Powers said it's not that he doesn't believe in second chances, but more chances are what domestic abusers require from their victims. It's not a question of if Eisenhauer's been convicted of anything, but there's ample evidence in the public record already, he said.

Powers said Eisenhauer admitted he prevented Amy from making a phone call until she had to use her Apple watch to make that call, and pulled the phone away from her head and pulled part of her hair out.

That's domestic abuse, Powers said, and preventing someone from reporting domestic abuse is a crime as well.

Powers asked if retaining Eisenhauer is the message to send to young people and others, that if you are well connected and have a high title, you get special treatment.

The Rantoul Village Board in June tabled acting on a notice of resignation by Eisenhauer after he was arrested following a domestic battery incident.

Rantoul officials had said they wanted all information and facts about the incident before making a decision and acting on Eisenhauer's submitted resignation.

Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave following Eisenhauer's arrest. Smith had said the administrative leave would stay in place until the board acts on Eisenhauer's resignation notice at a later date.

Eisenhauer, 58, was arrested after an incident at his Rantoul home, and charged with three counts: two of domestic battery, physical contact and one of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Eisenhauer served as Danville mayor for 15.5 years before resigning from his final term early in 2018 for the Rantoul position.