Eishen retiring from Sturgis Bank and Trust

STURGIS – Sturgis Bancorp has announced that Eric Eishen is retiring after 45 years of service to Sturgis Bank and Trust.

Eishen, most recently the firm's president and CEO, joined the bank at age 12, mowing the grass, weeding flower beds and washing windows for his father, Leonard, who was then Sturgis Bank president and CEO. Eishen began his banking career as a teller at age 15, serving in roles of increasing responsibility until he became president, CEO and a director of Sturgis Bancorp in 2002 and of the bank itself in May 2003.

Eric Eishen

The announcement of Eishen’s retirement marks the completion of a planned succession process that began in July 2022, when Eishen turned over day-to-day operations of the community bank to Jason Hyska as chief executive officer and Matt Scheske as president and chief operating officer. Eishen, who retained the Sturgis Bancorp roles of president and CEO and added Sturgis Bank roles of executive vice president and chief strategy officer, is now retiring from all responsibilities with Sturgis Bancorp, Sturgis Bank and its subsidiaries.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Eric for his decades of service to Sturgis Bank and to our community,” board chair David Franks said. “His leadership and vision have enabled us to grow in every sense of the word. During his tenure, we have added new banking centers and ATM locations, new products and services and new employees to support new customers. We deeply appreciate Eric’s loyalty and service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Eishen said that he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Sturgis Bank and Trust.

“They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” he said. “I have truly loved working for the bank, which has given me a memorable career and a unique opportunity to serve our community and its residents. I am incredibly thankful to our board for giving me the chance to retire earlier than I had thought possible.

“While I will truly miss my colleagues and customers, I am leaving Sturgis Bank in the best of hands,” he said. “Jason, Matt and the leadership team are incredibly knowledgeable, highly motivated and deeply caring – in short, everything you want in community bankers. I am confident in their leadership.”

Hyska said it has been an “honor and privilege” to work alongside Eishen.

“He has a true heart for community banking – and for this community. We have all benefited tremendously from his dedication, hard work and commitment to Sturgis Bank. Our 234 employees all wish Eric the best in his next chapter.”

Eishen is a past chair and board member of the Michigan Bankers Association, which named him Banker of the Year in 2014. He served in various leadership roles with the Michigan League of Savings Banks, America’s Community Bankers, Michigan Bankers PAC and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking, as well as on committees for the American Bankers Association.

Eishen serves as board member and treasurer of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the boards of the Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, Sturgis Improvement Association and Sturgis Brownfield Development Board. He is a trustee and finance committee advisor of the Sturgis Area Community Foundation and a board member and treasurer of St. Joseph County EDGE, the county’s economic development authority. Eishen was recognized as the Sturgis Citizen of the Year in 2018.

His leadership roles include past president and board member of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis United Fund and Sturgis Junior Achievement. Eishen also served on the boards of the Sturgis Hospital Endowment Fund and Sturgis Public Schools Endowment Fund.

Eishen is a past awards recipient of the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds, Kiwanis International Recognition of Service, Glen Oaks Community College Outstanding Service Award and Pheasants Forever president’s commendation for leadership in wildlife habitat conservation.

“Eric’s most significant contribution was to guide the bank through the most difficult economic environment since the Great Depression,” Hyska said. “He was proud to be able to keep the bank independent and institute our philosophy of the four stakeholders: customers, community, employees and shareholders. Our board, Matt and I continue to be committed to that philosophy.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Eishen retiring from Sturgis Bank and Trust