Eisner Finally Hits Topps Asking Price, But Fanatics Owns the Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Coffey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week’s sale of the Topps trading card business to Fanatics likely means Michael Eisner and partner Madison Dearborn ended up with the valuation they asked for when the agreed to take Topps public by SPAC in April last year. But it also underscores that a billion dollars or more in value was probably snatched away when Fanatics grabbed MLB and players licensing rights away last summer.

As Sportico first reported, the famed former Disney chairman and the Chicago-based private equity firm agreed to sell Topps’ trading card business to Michael Rubin-led Fanatics for nearly $500 million, while holding back the ancillary candy business for themselves. The sale of the card business means Eisner’s Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn made a decent profit on Topps, which they bought in 2007 for $385 million. Including a $100 million dividend they paid themselves in 2020, Eisner and Madison Dearborn made a 55% return on Topps, while retaining the candy arm, now named The Bazooka Companies Inc. As recently as 2018, internal evaluations reportedly considered the whole Topps business worth just $400 million.

More from Sportico.com

The retention of the confection franchise isn’t insignificant. Based on public disclosures by Topps, the business sold $199 million of candy in 2020, generating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) of $39 million. Based on the price-to-sales and price-to-ebitda valuation of two slightly larger, publicly traded candy companies, Hershey and Tootsie Roll, the Topps candy business—anchored by Bazooka Joe gum and Ring Pops—is arguably worth $800 million. The valuation hung on the total Topps card and candy business in April 2021, when Topps agreed to go public by a merger with Mudrick II SPAC: $1.3 billion.

But getting that top-line valuation is unlikely to be chalked up as a win for Tornante and Madison Dearborn, neither of which responded to a request for comment. Collectible cards are booming. Topps’ card business itself sold $369 million in physical and digital cards in 2020, and was projecting growth of more than 40% through this year, to $541 million, according to a Topps presentation to investors last April.

The total trading cards business is sizeable. Market figures are hard to come by, but sales of graded cards issued in 1999 or before probably will be $6 billion this year, according to Brent Huigens, CEO of PWCC Marketplace, one of the largest online sellers of collectible cards. And that ignores the highly popular 21st century cards. “Modern cards have seen a significant rise in demand over the past few years. In fact, the modern market could be growing at 2 to 3 times faster than vintage,” said Huigens, in an email.

Topps was aiming to pull much of the money collectors direct toward existing cards into new products focused on current athletes, such as with MLB NFTs. In both a formal presentation to investors and on television interviews, Eisner repeatedly compared Topps’ potential to Disney’s when he took over as CEO of that company in 1985. Disney’s stock appreciation under Eisner’s 21 years at the helm: 2,000%.

Certainly investors believed that much the same could happen. Shortly after Topps and Mudrick announced their merger last year, shares of the SPAC rallied to a high of $17.68. That pushed the valuation of Topps from $1.3 billion to as much as $2.7 billion when accounting for fully diluted share count. Of that, more than $800 million was Eisner’s alone, thanks to 46 million shares he was to own of the public Topps business. (Tornante intended to roll over all of its equity, while Madison Dearborn was cashing its investment out.) The key to the merger: Topps’ long run as the leading baseball card maker, backed by licensing deals with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. How important was baseball to the business? After an unusual drop in its share prices on June 1, the Mudrick SPAC issued a statement saying MLB and Topps had “reaffirmed” their licensing arrangement.

Two months later, MLB and MLBPA announced they were letting their deals with Topps expire, which scuttled the merger less than a week before it was to be formalized. The announcement blindsided Topps, with players and the league inking long-term deals with Fanatics Trading Cards, a venture majority-owned by Fanatics with Silver Lake, Endeavor and Insight Partners as investors. Terms weren’t disclosed, but it was part of a series of recent deals MLBPA chief Tony Clark said would bring in $2 billion in revenue for players over 20 years. In the most recent year disclosed, Topps paid about $20 million in licensing fees to MLBPA, a fraction of the market value it lost by being outflanked for the rights.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump

    Thomas Welnicki, 72, has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former President Donald Trump.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • 30 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Home-Run Swing

    If you've got some money socked away for a truly speculative, high-upside swing, here are 30 of Wall Street's most bullish calls.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller says half of his personal net worth is invested in bitcoin and other cryptos

    "My reasoning was there are a lot more people using it now. There's a lot more money going into it in the venture capital world," he told WealthTrack.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • Bull Of The Day: NVIDIA (NVDA)

    NVDA is a stock that you can't afford to leave out of your portfolio, and its recent pullback has provided an excellent entry price