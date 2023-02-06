Can EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) Performance Keep Up Given Its Mixed Bag Of Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

EITA Resources Berhad's (KLSE:EITA) stock is up by 2.0% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to EITA Resources Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for EITA Resources Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EITA Resources Berhad is:

8.9% = RM19m ÷ RM213m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EITA Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.9% ROE

When you first look at it, EITA Resources Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. As a result, EITA Resources Berhad reported a very low income growth of 3.2% over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that EITA Resources Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.3% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about EITA Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EITA Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61% over the past three years, EITA Resources Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, EITA Resources Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 33%. Regardless, the future ROE for EITA Resources Berhad is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about EITA Resources Berhad. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in February. When I think of low-risk dividend stocks, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) immediately comes to mind. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases nearly all of its properties to the U.S. government.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy B

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Strong Catalysts Confirm the Bull Thesis on These 2 Stocks

    All investors are after gains, but in trying to find the right stocks to increase a portfolio’s value, are constantly inundated with massive amounts of data. Thus, separating the wheat from the chaff is an arduous process but there are tools to help make sense of it all. TipRanks’ Smart Score is one. The tool collects all the info needed on any given stock and sorts it out into 8 different categories, all known to impact future performance. Combining those factors, they are then distilled into a

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market

    Happy days are here again. Maybe. Hopefully. The S&P 500 is up close to 16% above its previous low set on Oct. 12, 2022. To reach the commonly accepted threshold for a new bull market, it only needs to rise another 4% or so.

  • An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse

    US stocks are growing so fast, an epic wipeout is bound to happen over the next few decades, according to one bearish economic researcher.