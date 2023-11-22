EIU's Chris Wilkerson named Big South-OVC Coach of the Year
WCIA -- Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson is the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. In his second year leading the Panthers, Wilkerson guided the team to a big turnaround, going from 2-9 to an 8-3 record this fall. It's the first winning season for the program since 2017 and the most wins in a season since 2013. Wilkerson is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, a national coach of the year honor.