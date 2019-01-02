Are EJE (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8101) Interest Costs Too High?

EJE (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited (HKG:8101) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$599m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Consumer Durables industry facing headwinds from current disruption, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 8101 here.

Does 8101 produce enough cash relative to debt?

8101’s debt level has been constant at around HK$238m over the previous year which accounts for long term debt. At this constant level of debt, 8101 currently has HK$38m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 8101’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 8101 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at HK$293m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of HK$125m, leading to a current ratio of 0.43x.

SEHK:8101 Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Can 8101 service its debt comfortably?

8101 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 75%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since 8101 is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although 8101’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. However, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 8101 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research EJE (Hong Kong) Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

