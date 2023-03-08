Ejected Fort Worth game room patron fires through door, shooting employee, police say

A patron of a northwest Fort Worth game room on Wednesday shot an employee who had just ejected him from the business, police said.

The employee was about 5 a.m. shot once in the right leg and once in the left leg at Neto’s game room in the 2600 block of Northeast 28th Street, Fort Worth police said.

The victim had tossed the assailant from the game room and, once outside the building, the assailant fired a gun through a door, police said.

The assailant, a man, left the scene before police arrived and was not in custody.

The victim, a man, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and his condition was stable, police said.