ekō Solutions Receives Licenses for Modular Home Manufacturer Status

ekō container-based housing is now licensed in the states of Alabama and Kentucky

FISHERS, Ind. --News Direct-- Land Betterment Corporation

FISHERS, Ind., June 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Land Betterment Corporation (“Land Betterment” or the “Company”), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is thrilled to announce that it’s ekō Solutions division has received licenses for Modular Home Manufacturer status for their ekō container-based housing in the states of Alabama and Kentucky.

This license signifies to Alabama and Kentucky that ekō Solutions manufactures homes to strict quality management processes to meet specific codes required. ekō Homes are built to adhere to the International Building Code (IBC), National Electrical Code (NEC), International Residential Code (IRC), as well as any state specific building codes. This means ekō Homes are built to the same standards as the traditional stick-built homes. This license allows ekō Solutions to also sell their 5 models direct to the public with easier access to financing for the individual. To view ekō Solution’s 5 available models, click on “Buy eko!”

In most cases modular homes are superior in quality compared to the traditional stick-built home. This high level of quality is possible through the manufacturing of modular homes in a factory consistent “assembly line” method as well as undergoing strict quality control for each unit. Additionally a modular home is made in a climate-controlled facility following a strict quality control plan according to international and state building codes.

Why are ekō modular Homes desirable?

Build Speed Modular homes offer the speed simply unavailable by traditional home building. One aspect of speed is lack of weather delays, but another key point is the method in which these homes are built in consistent flow assembly line with specific work instructions for every task. ekō Solutions takes special care in the design and execution of the required work. Each detail is focused on from the faucets they use in the kitchens and bathrooms, to the specific location of electrical outlets. This standardized method of home building allows ekō Solutions to manufacture homes in speeds upwards of 7 homes per week.

Wear and Tear ResistantBecause ekō homes need to withstand the wear and tear of being transported (in their previous life as an ocean shipping container), lifted, and moved, means they are built to be much stronger in order to successfully pass building standards and codes.

Story continues

Pete Rodriquez, President of ekō Solutions noted, “This is a major milestone for ekō Solutions as it brings legitimacy to our home building process and signals to the consumer that our container homes are built to a high quality and standard. We must follow a process, procedures and obtain quality inspections before these homes are shipped, installed and inhabited. This is a true validation for our ekō Homes. With these licenses, we can now work directly with financing organizations to assist the home owners to obtain financing if desired.”

About ekō Solutionsekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. We provide durable structures which are affordable to operate, inhabit while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō homes are designed to be high quality, durable and affordable to live in from 1- 10 years. The sustainable craftsmanship of our homes is what separates us from the alternatives. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with ekō Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment CorporationLand Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta317.537.0492 ext. 0Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Financeinfo@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman207.205.0790Stakeholder Engagement Directorinfo@landbetterment.com

Source: Land Betterment Corporation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/eko-solutions-receives-licenses-for-modular-home-manufacturer-status-503506409