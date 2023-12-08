EKC boys final: Vikings fill their bucket list, defeat Raiders to claim championship

Dec. 8—OWINGSVILLE — The new tandem of Colby Wilburn and Brayden Mirus allowed Rowan County to gain the early lead in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament championship on Thursday night.

The duo scored 16 straight points for the Vikings during a five-minute stretch that extended from the midway point of the first quarter to early in the second frame.

Rowan County's depth helped finish off a 66-49 win over East Carter to claim the hardware at Bath County High School.

Vikings coach Shawn Thacker said the addition of Mirus to the roster is nothing new. He's known the team for most of his life and has shared the same court with the team before.

"He was with us until he started in the seventh grade," Thacker said. "He's played travel ball with these kids during his young career. They had been living in Lexington but decided to come back to Morehead. We are fortunate to have him back."

"It wasn't like it was someone new," he added. "He's been a key ingredient to our success early in the year. He's a great locker room guy. He's a great chemistry guy and a great leader. It's kinda of what we needed. He has filled the void in a lot of places where we needed it."

Rowan County took the aggressive route to the basket to start the game. It eventually led to open 3-point shots for Jayson Ingles. The guard hit a trio of long-range buckets to extend the margin to 31-18 with two minutes remaining until halftime.

Mirus connected in close for a basket and Ingles supplied two technical free throws to make the score 37-22 at the break.

"Both of these teams have a physicality about them," East Carter coach Cole Brammer said, "and that's how they have to carry themselves defensively. It's two very athletic teams and I think you saw that in the first quarter when we were going back and forth. Both teams were making tough baskets. It was one of those nights where you have to grow and learn from it. I think our group will do that."

The EKC Tournament allows teams to get tested early in a postseason atmosphere. The Raiders still have plenty of positives to take away from their three games in the event.

"We have some seniors who have been in a lot of these games and these moments," Brammer said. "It's game No. 4 of the season. I told the guys that by the time we progress and go through the year and play 30-some basketball games, when you think back on game No.4, it won't be that big of a deal."

"It hurts tonight.," he continued. "You have to tip your cap to Rowan County. They had some guys play big minutes for them. They shot the ball extremely well tonight. We will go back to the drawing board and get better."

East Carter (3-1) couldn't find its offensive rhythm during the contest. The Raiders opened the third quarter with multiple turnovers and ended the game with 49 points.

Thacker said the Vikings stuck to the defensive game plan. It's worked so far through five games.

"We just did what we've been doing," Thacker said. "I think our defense has continued to develop. We started this summer with a commitment to play man. We felt like we had a lot of kids that we were going to try and play. When you look at Ashland and Boyd County, and you look at the way they play, we feel that we should adapt our style of play to our kids. We are just getting it rolling defensively."

The lead only grew larger with scoring from the Rowan County (4-1) bench. Slade White, Brayden Birchfield, Hayden Goldberg and Jace Winkleman scored in succession to increase the advantage to 55-30. East Carter would only get as close as 14 the rest of the way.

"It's a credit to the kids," Thacker said about his bench production. "We had a guest speaker come and talk to our kids. He said you can be either a bucket filler or a bucket dipper. A lot of kids on this team will want more (playing time) than what they are getting. It's about whether you can star in your role. Can you be a bucket filler? Will you contribute in the minutes that you get? Can you be a good teammate? ... You can fill your individual buckets but can you fill your team bucket? I think our kids have bought into being bucket fillers."

The Vikings had three players reach double figures. Wilburn had a team-high 18 points. Ingles chipped in 15 and Mirus added 11.

Evan Goodman posted 15 points for the Raiders. Blake Hall tallied 11 and Tate Scott finished with 10.

E. CARTER 9 13 10 17 — 49

ROWAN CO. 18 19 20 9 — 66

East Carter (49)—Goodman 15, Hall 11, Ty Scott 3, Burton 2, Ta. Scott 10, Johnson 1, Sexton, Layne, Steele, McGuire 3, Menix 4, Tussey. 3-pt FGs: 1 (Goodman) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 13.

Rowan County (66)—Watson 2, Maxey 4, Ingles 15, B Mirus 11, Wilburn 18, Winkleman 3, Goldberg 3, G. Mirus, White 3, Birchfield 2, Rose, Parker 3, Flannery, Edger 2, Jones. 3-pt FGs: 8 (Ingles 3, Wilburn, Winkleman, Goldberg, Parker, White) FT: 7-10. Fouls: 17.

