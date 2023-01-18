What Is EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc's (LON:EKF) Share Price Doing?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on EKF Diagnostics Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In EKF Diagnostics Holdings?

Great news for investors – EKF Diagnostics Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.67, but it is currently trading at UK£0.49 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. EKF Diagnostics Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will EKF Diagnostics Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of EKF Diagnostics Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since EKF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EKF for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EKF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - EKF Diagnostics Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in EKF Diagnostics Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

