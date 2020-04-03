Ekinops: 2019 Universal Registration Document Made Available

Update on the Coronavirus Pandemic

PARIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (EuronextParis: EKI) (FR0011466069), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on April 3, 2020 under the number D.20-0255.

The Universal Reference Document includes:

The annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2019 ;

; The corporate governance report;

The non-financial performance report;

The arrangements for the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 28, 2020 ;

; The statutory auditors' reports;

Information regarding statutory auditors' fees.

This Universal Reference Document[1] can be viewed on the Ekinops website, www.ekinops.com, in the Financial Documents section of the Investors page.

Update on the coronavirus pandemic

To coincide with the filing of its 2019 URD, Ekinops provides an update regarding the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its organization and business activity.

In line with government provisions in the countries in which the Group is physically present, Ekinops has taken the necessary measures to protect its employees, slow the spread of the virus and minimize the impact on its business.

The business continuity plan is now implemented in order to ensure that as many services as possible are be maintained, including deliveries and customer service. To date, the Company has not had to introduce partial unemployment arrangements.

Since mid-March, employees able to do so have been working remotely and strict hygiene rules have been applied at all Group facilities worldwide. Readers are reminded that the Group's equipment is manufactured entirely in Europe at assembly plants located in France, Belgium and Hungary. All of these facilities are currently operating and able to manufacture Ekinops products. Nonetheless, the working arrangements implemented to ensure compliance with hygiene and safety rules and protect employees are likely to reduce productivity. At the Ekinops facility in Leuven (Belgium), social distancing and safety measures have led to a slight drop in productivity.

As the situation is naturally changing rapidly, it is currently difficult to measure the exact effects it will have on business in 2020, particularly if the crisis lasts longer or if lockdown measures are tightened. This situation could affect the Group business volumes and thereby this year's financial targets. The Group will keep the its shareholders and the market informed of any related material developments affecting its business.

In terms of procurement, Ekinops preemptively ordered the components and parts needed to carry out all Q1 2020 and most Q2 2020 equipment deliveries. Thanks to the gradual recovery of business in China, procurement issues affecting certain components are no longer a major concern for the Group.

Financial reporting calendar

Date Release Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Q1 2020 revenue (unaudited) Thursday, May 28, 2020 General Meeting Thursday, July 9, 2020 Q2 2020 revenue (unaudited) Tuesday, July 28, 2020 H1 2020 results (limited review) Monday, October 12, 2020 Q3 2020 revenue (unaudited) Tuesday, January 12, 2021 FY 2020 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

[1] The URD is a regulatory documentation available in French only - Annual financial statements will be made available in English in that section.

